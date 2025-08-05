8BitDo's Xbox-inspired mechanical gaming keyboard drops to its lowest-ever price — Halo can it go

Masters of retro keyboard designs, 8BitDo has done an amazing job creating mechanical keyboards influenced by iconic moments in computer gaming history. With a variety of color schemes and accents that have been drawn from computer legends such as the NES/Famicom consoles from Nintendo, to the Commodore 64, the keyboards have captured the essence of those early icons.

Now it's the turn of Microsoft's Xbox, with the 8BitDo retro keyboard mimicking that of the early translucent Xbox gaming consoles. Combining the see-through chassis with RGB lighting makes quite a striking statement on your desk. A splash of color and vibrancy, plus that nostalgia hit, can propel your setup to new comfort levels.

The 8Bitdo Xbox Retro Mechanical Keyboard is available at Woot for just $64.99, the lowest price seen for this variant of the keyboard. The usual list price for this keeb is $119.99, so you're saving a cool 46% off that price. Also, as Woot is under the Amazon umbrella, if you have a Prime membership, you can grab free shipping on this order.

8BitDo's retro keyboard features a TKL (TenKeyLess) layout with the number pad removed, but still keeps the function and arrow keys. There are 87 keys total, with double-layered ABS keycaps giving that see-through aesthetic. The mechanical switches used are clicky Kailh Jellyfish X's, although you can swap these out for you're own personal preference as the PCB is hot-swappable.

Whether you love it or hate it, this keyboard has a unique aesthetic inspired by the original translucent editions of the Xbox games console. For fans of the original consoles, this keyboard is a wonderful journey back in time, but it might not be to everyone's taste, as this color scheme and look can certainly stand out and feel garish.

Accompanying the keyboard are giant super-buttons, which are a little peripheral accessory for the keyboard that you can connect up and assign a multitude of functions to. Use them to launch your favorite app or game with fast mapping. Another feature of this keyboard is a dedicated Xbox button for activating the Windows Game Bar for PC gaming.

