8BitDo's Xbox-inspired mechanical gaming keyboard drops to its lowest-ever price — Halo can it go

Deals
By published

This translucent green Xbox-themed keyboard can spice up the vibrancy of your setup.

Tech Deals cover featuring an 8BitDo Retro Xbox-inspired keyboard.
(Image credit: 8BitDo)

Masters of retro keyboard designs, 8BitDo has done an amazing job creating mechanical keyboards influenced by iconic moments in computer gaming history. With a variety of color schemes and accents that have been drawn from computer legends such as the NES/Famicom consoles from Nintendo, to the Commodore 64, the keyboards have captured the essence of those early icons.

Now it's the turn of Microsoft's Xbox, with the 8BitDo retro keyboard mimicking that of the early translucent Xbox gaming consoles. Combining the see-through chassis with RGB lighting makes quite a striking statement on your desk. A splash of color and vibrancy, plus that nostalgia hit, can propel your setup to new comfort levels.

8BitDo Retro Xbox Mechanical Keyboard
Save 46%
8BitDo Retro Xbox Mechanical Keyboard: was $119 now $64 at Woot!

This fun retro-inspired keyboard from 8Bitdo looks like the original translucent Xbox console from the good old days with its see-through shell and color scheme, now with added shine-through RGB backlighting. With double-layered ABS keycaps and Kailh Jellyfish X mechanical switches, this keyboard is great for either typing or gaming. It also comes with dual mega-buttons for a fun way of assigning your most important apps or even in-game abilities, and a dedicated Xbox button for activating the Windows Game Bar for PC gaming. Connect to your PC easily with multi-function connectivity; use Bluetooth, wireless 2.4 GHz, or a wired connection.

View Deal
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cyrusfox
    With how ugly that thing is, I don't see me buying it for more than $30. But perhaps it appeals to others.
    Reply
  • Amdlova
    I have an xbox halo especial edition. And i think it is ugly as hell
    Reply
  • John Nemesh
    They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder...but who are they kidding. This thing us UGLY as hell!
    Reply
  • RoLleRKoaSTeR
    A "deals and coupon writer"? Yep, this stinks like an AD. As for that keyboard - it is farking ugly - yuck. Get me a keyboard like MS Natural Elite and use mechanical keys in it, then get back to me...
    Reply
  • John Nemesh
    RoLleRKoaSTeR said:
    A "deals and coupon writer"? Yep, this stinks like an AD. As for that keyboard - it is farking ugly - yuck. Get me a keyboard like MS Natural Elite and use mechanical keys in it, then get back to me...
    https://www.keychron.com/products/keychron-q10-max-alice-layout-qmk-via-wireless-custom-mechanical-keyboard?variant=41127767146585
    Not as cheap as the ugly green one, but this should fit the bill for what you are after!

    Edit, this one is more similar to MS' design, and it's half the cost of the other one:
    https://kinesis-ergo.com/shop/mwave-pc/?srsltid=AfmBOoqyKRytckjYASZbqsckHHm2yfNRRKzN4PMbUkS_4DOXg1s3HLD9VX0&gQT=1
    Reply