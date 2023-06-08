G.Skill's DDR5 Hits 11,240 MT/s: A New World's Record

Seby9123, one of the world's top professional overclockers, set a new DDR5 SDRAM data transfer record of 11,240 MT/s at G.Skill's overlocking competition at Computex last week. Using premium hardware, liquid nitrogen, and a lot of magic, he has managed to increase the stock speed of G.Skill's DDR5-7800 module by 44%.

The new world record of 11,240 MT/s set by Seby9123 is just slightly higher than the second-highest result of 11,233 MT/s set by Hicookie on the same day. Meanwhile, the third highest result is noticeably higher than 11,130 MT/s set by lupin_no_museme back in October 2022, so the progress made in a few months by DDR5 is more or less obvious.

To set his memory overclocking record, Seby9123 used Asustek's ROG Maximus X790 Apex motherboard, Intel's Core i9-13900KS processor with only two cores enabled (albeit working at 5.0 GHz), a lot of liquid nitrogen, and a 16 GB G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DR5-7800 memory module in a single-channel mode. The actual frequency was 5620.1 MHz, and timings were set to CL62 126-126-127-127-2.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: G.Skill) (Image credit: CPU-Z) (Image credit: G.Skill)

Unfortunately, there is no word about DRAM voltage for the memory, but we suspect it is even higher than 1.45V, which is already over 30% higher compared to the standard DDR5 voltage set by JEDEC.

In addition to setting the DDR5 speed record, the world's top extreme overclockers assembled by G.Skill at its contest set several other overclocking records at Computex.