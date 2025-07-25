Grab this 4TB WD Black SN7100 SSD at its lowest-ever Amazon price — the most power-efficient storage drive for your laptop, PlayStation 5, or PC

If you want huge amounts of storage capacity in your PC, laptop, or PlayStation 5 console and don't want to pay the Earth for it, then we have a good deal to highlight today. This 2280 M.2 SSD from SanDisk sports a massive 4TB of capacity, and hits an all-time low price on Amazon (confirmed using CamelCamelCamel's Camelizer price-checking extension). Save $40 off the list price of $269.99 if you purchase this drive today, and bag 4TBs of storage for just $229.99.

The WD_Black SN7100 SSD is the updated version of the WD_Black SN770, which features SanDisk's latest proprietary Polaris 3 controller and 218-layer TLC. The SN7100 sets a new benchmark with its low power consumption and puts in excellent random read performance to boot. Having such a low power consumption level means this drive is a great choice if you're looking for a hardware component that produces less heat and will also be less taxing on devices that rely on battery power.

Please take a look at our review of the WD_Black SN7100, where we cover the performance of this drive via our benchmark testing in real-world applications. Perfect for laptops, the SN7100 is a single-sided SSD with the standard 2280 form factor. It has a large 4TB capacity and the latest proprietary Polaris 3 controller combined with SanDisk's 218-Layer TLC (BiCS8) flash NAND. The drive can reach speeds of up to 7250MB/s read and 6900MB/s write. The Sn7100 has an endurance rating of 2,400TBW.

Save $40 WD_Black SN7100 4TB M.2 SSD: was $269 now $229 at Amazon The SN7100 is a single-sided SSD with the standard 2280 form factor. With 4TB of capacity, the SN7100 uses SanDisk's proprietary Polaris 3 controller and also SanDisk's 218-Layer TLC (BiCS8) with speeds of up to 7250MB/s read and 6900MB/s write. Endurance is rated at 2,400TBW.



The WD_Black SN7100 is DRAM-less, which can put some people off, as these types of drives tend to slow down the more full the drive gets, but with HMB and SLC improvements, the drive is still plenty fast enough to perform well in devices like the PlayStation 5, where is actually performs exceptionally well. See our charts below, where the SN7100 finishes near the top of the table and even beats out exceptional drives such as the SN850X.

