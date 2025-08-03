Ryzen 7 9800X3D left Core i9-14900K in the dust in Battlefield 6 early streamer tests — both systems included an RTX 5080, but the 3D V-Cache system was roughly 30% faster

Tantalizing Battlefield 6 morsels have been making the rounds ever since the title's official announcement last month. The iconic shooter franchise is poised to make its return this year with a back-to-basics approach, something sorely missing from contemporary FPS titles. Add to that the disappointing response to COD: Black Ops 6 and EA has found themselves stirring the perfect concoction of demand for an AAA game launch. A couple of days ago, it revealed the relatively modest hardware requirements for the upcoming Battlefield 6 and, today, we allegedly have our first performance report to pick over.

Popular Twitch steamer, Bruhskey, took to social media to show off the game's average performance. Running at 1440p, they were able to get over 300 FPS on a setup consisting of an AMD Ryzen 9800X3D CPU and an RTX 5080 GPU — both attractive top-end components. Upon this foundation was 32GB of 6400MT/s DDR5 memory running in a 1:1 ratio, which explains the excellent 6.7-8.5 total system latency the streamer was able to achieve. The game is still under embargo so they couldn't say much, like whether any upscaling was used to hit those numbers, but in general ~300 FPS in a modern blockbuster title remains impressive.

BATTLEFIELD 6 Average fps performance was very good, NUMBERS/SPECS BELOW👇 330-370fps gpu310-330fps cpu6.7-8.5 PCL Latency Not allowed to show screenshots but for those asking, 9800x3d + 6400 1:1 2133 32gb + 5080 3200mhz core AND no optimized nvidia driver.August 1, 2025

In the same thread, Bruhskey mentioned that their friend rocking an Intel Core i9 14900K, and the same RTX 5080 GPU, were short about 110 FPS compared to the 9800X3D, signaling that the extra L3 cache in the AMD CPU was being utilized very well by the game engine.

Please add a sprinkle of salt to these comparison numbers, which we can't guarantee are representative of the finished game, or be certain were based on reasonably equivalent 9800X3D vs 14900K systems (all else being equal), among other potential issues.

The 14900K is the Blue Team's best-performing consumer desktop CPU at the moment, but it only has 36MB of L3 cache whereas the 9800X3D has 96MB, and in this case it trails behind its Ryzen counterpart by roughly 30%. This is a good sign for 3D V-Cache CPU owners because, if Bruhskey's right, they'll be able to get the most out of their processors, ensuring minimal chances of a processor bottleneck here.

These performance numbers aren't just limited to PC either, by the way, as the devs are working hard to push 60 FPS across all consoles as well. In an interview with Tech & Co., Florian Le Bihan, Principal Game Designer at Battlefield Studios, said optimization was one of the most important things to get right. Not only does every console, including the Xbox Series S, get a 60FPS mode by default, but you'll be able to cross that barrier with Performance Mode. On PC, of course, the sky (read: your hardware) is the limit, so it's great to see an AAA launch in 2025 not bogged down with unrealistic requirements.

Bruhskey did not attach any screenshots or gameplay clips to support their claims (because the game is under embargo) but it is probable that the game was running natively at 1440p since there was no mention of frame-gen or DLSS anywhere in their thread. That being said, Battlefield 6 will support all the major upscalers and feature real-time environmental destruction that the franchise is known for. The game is set to release on October 6, 2025 with an open beta planned for August 9-10. Everything seems to be lining up nicely for Battlefield's comeback, and initial impressions have been nothing but positive, to say the least.

