Battlefield 6 open beta missing DLSS/DLAA, EA confirms — matchmaking issues also hamper second weekend launch

EA has confirmed that the Battlefield 6 open beta, which launched for its second weekend on Thursday, is missing DLSS and DLAA, and is also throwing up matchmaking issues for players.

Battlefield 6's second open beta weekend kicked off on August 14, promising all of the maps from weekend one, plus the new Empire State map. Players can also expect all the weekend one modes as well as Rush, Squad Deathmatch, and closed weapon versions of Conquest and Breakthrough.

However, early players anxious to get in on the fun have been hit with a couple of technical issues, notably, DLSS is missing on PC.

DLSS is missing from the Battlefield 6 client, it was there last week. A friend of mine just installed this week and mentioned DLSS was not an option so I fired the game up to check and DLSS was there but after restarting the game it was gone. @Battlefield @DRUNKKZ3 @Lex_mateAugust 14, 2025

"The team have identified the root cause of this issue and is working to have this resolved and DLSS / DLAA active once again within the Battlefield Open Beta," Battlefield Comms stated on X, "We anticipate this to be resolved later today (Thursday), and will update accordingly."

EA says it is also battling some matchmaking problems with the beta: "The team is aware of ongoing matchmaking issues for some of our players when attempting to matchmake on playlists," the same account said. In the first suggested fix, EA says users should ensure they have the most recent client update, and also suggest using the 'Repair' functionality in the EA app, which can be found via the 3-dot menu button.

Matchmaking Update 01 --If you are currently experiencing matchmaking issues, please ensure that you have the most recent client update.EA App: Repair functionality is available via the 3-dot button, and Repair.The team continues to assess this. https://t.co/dy6jN88lMiAugust 14, 2025

So if you're trying to enjoy the Battlefield 6 open beta and are experiencing either of these issues, you're not alone. We'll continue to keep this post updated with any further developments, especially fixes for the problem. Users have also reported other issues, including audio problems. If you've had any of these problems or any quirks not reported here, feel free to let us know in the comments or on social media.

Battlefield 6 is set for official launch on October 10, and represents something of a make-or-break title for the storied franchise. Battlefield boasts iconic titles like Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3, but its most recent installment, Battlefield 2042, received an extremely poor reception.

With a successful beta weekend earlier this month and some strong PR work involving numerous content creators, figures reported claim that on PC alone, the upcoming release has reportedly garnered over 600,000 pre-orders and more than 2.7 million wishlists. While those numbers are unconfirmed, what is confirmed is the fact that the open beta clocked over 521,000 concurrent players at its peak, eclipsing Call of Duty before it even launches.

