The 2TB Xbox expansion card is massive 42% off during Amazon Prime Day — upgrade your Xbox storage for less

If you've got an Xbox Series X or Series S and need more storage, Seagate's Expansion Card is the best way to get more room for that ever-growing backlog of games you keep promising yourself you'll play. Right now at Amazon, you can get one for 42% off the list price, now just $208 instead of $359.

This might not be the all-time lowest-ever price we've seen on the expansion card; that honor falls to $193 during Black Friday. However, it's only $15 shy, which, in the current climate of rising storage costs, tariffs, and shortages, is pretty good going.

There are lots of ways to expand your Xbox storage; you can add a larger external HDD or SSD, but unless you use the official Seagate Expansion Card, which is powered by the Xbox Velocity Architecture, you'll have to move your games to your main Xbox hard drive when you want to play them.

With the Expansion Card plugged in, you can play games straight from the drive, meaning more time spent playing and less time spent arranging files.

If you don't want to spend that much money, there's a 1TB version that's $123, a 23% saving, but not as good a value for the capacity and price. There's also a recently unveiled 4TB version, but that'll cost you $499 and isn't currently discounted for Prime Day.

The Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox fits neatly into the proprietary slot at the back of your Xbox console and supports data transfer rates of up to 5,000MB/s. It also comes with a three-year warranty.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.