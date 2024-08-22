Microsoft launches three new Xbox Series X|S consoles with up to 2TB of storage

In addition to revealing new Xbox games at Gamescon tradeshow, Microsoft also introduced three new versions of its Xbox Series X|S consoles. Performance wise, these new units offer the same as their predecessors, but the higher-end models now feature more storage.

Three new consoles, endless possibilities 🌌Pre-order a new Xbox Series X|S today: https://t.co/1EoIR2A8Hx pic.twitter.com/8PFJN0eN7cAugust 21, 2024

Microsoft's new store exclusive is the top-of-the-range Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition. A console with a higher-capacity solid-state drive, handy for those planning to install the roster of upcoming games, such as the Call of Duty Black Ops 6. The console will come in a new color, "Galaxy Black" and also feature an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive. Launch price of the Xbox Series X with 2TB of storage will be $599, $100 more than the original one, which remains on the market.

For those who want the performance of Microsoft's Xbox Series X at a slightly lower price point, then the Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition could be for you. It lacks an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, but it comes with 1TB of storage to store your downloaded games library. The console will come in robot white and will cost $449, $50 less than the original one with an optical drive.

The final new console announced is the Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage that will cost $349 when it hits the market this fall. The unit lacks an optical drive and has the same 1440p at 60 frames per second performance target as the original Series X.

This year will mark the fourth year of Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S consoles on the market. Apparently, the company decided not to take a page from its Xbox One book and offer a major mid-cycle upgrade for these consoles, but just decided to introduce some new models.

Microsoft's refresh of the Xbox Series X|S line-up allows the company to introduce new consoles and make the family a bit more attractive without lowering prices of its gaming machines. On the one hand, this is going to keep the company's costs in check, but on the other hand, this will hardly drive sales of Xbox significantly this holiday season as most gamers who wants an Xbox Series X|S have already bought it and it is unlikely that they will buy a new console because of a larger internal drive.