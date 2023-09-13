PlayStation 5 Update Adds Support for 8TB SSDs

Sony's new software update for the PlayStation 5 lets it use 8TB SSDs — some of the biggest drives on the market (and the PlayStation 5 could already take advantage of the best SSDs). The new software update (23.02-08.00.00) is now out of the beta stage.

While the PlayStation 5's internal storage may be enough for the casual gamer, hardcore gamers will probably want to expand their console's storage with a spacious M.2 NVMe SSD. With triple A-titles such as Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War requiring over 300GB and Gran Turismo 7 pushing close to 200GB, it's easy to see why the PlayStation 5's 825GB (approximately 667GB available to the user) is not nearly enough by today's standards. Having an 8TB SSD doesn't mean you're set for life, but it should at least give you room to breathe on storage for the next couple of years.

Sony equipped the PlayStation 5 with a standard PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 interface for 2280 SSDs, making it easy to find compatible drives. Contrary to popular belief, ample 8TB M.2 2280 options exist on the market, they just happen to command a small fortune. Some of these drives cost twice as much as the PlayStation 5, but might still be a sound investment if you game often on your PlayStation 5.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SSD Price Sequential Read (MB/s) Sequential Write (MB/s) Interface Part Number Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB $999 7,100 6,000 PCIe 4.0 x4 SB-RKT4P-8TB Corsair MP600 Pro XT 8TB $969 7,000 6,100 PCIe 4.0 x4 CSSD-F8000GBMP600PXT TeamGroup MP44 8TB $799 7,200 6,000 PCIe 4.0 x4 TM8FPW008T0C101 Addlink S95 8TB $769 7,200 6,500 PCIe 4.0 x4 ad8TBS95M2P

Most PCIe 4.0 drives perform similarly because they often use the same SSD controller or 3D NAND. So the differentiator often comes down to customer service, warranty, extra freebies, or simply brand loyalty. With that in mind, some name-brand options, such as the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB or the Corsair MP600 Pro XT, sell for $999 and $969, respectively. The Addlink S95 8TB is one of the better budget options and carries a $769 price tag. Remember that Sony recommends cooling your M.2 SSD with a heatsink, so you may have to purchase a third-party cooler if the drive doesn't come with a pre-installed heatsink.

Unlike the Xbox Series X or Series S, the PlayStation 5 didn't launch with Dolby Atmos support. The new software update finally enables this feature, so PlayStation 5 owners can use their console with their Dolby Atmos audio devices. Other new features include enablement of PS Remote Play for more Android devices and new voice command options. You can find the complete changelog on Sony's PlayStation blog.