Kickstarter campaign claims its $39 AI-powered PlayStation 5 add-on reduces exhaust temps by up to 9 degrees C

A Kickstarter campaign is touting its PlayStation 5 cooling unit that purportedly resolves overheating and instances where the rear I/O can melt. The campaign was at $89,000 when we wrote this, with a stretch goal of up to $125,000. Pricing for the cooling element starts at $39.

The add-on is dubbed the Arctic PS5 cooler and is advertised as the world's first AI-powered PS5 cooler. The device is a clip-on vent that hooks onto the rear exhaust of Sony's PS5 console, featuring either four or six fans that actively dissipate heat. The device is powered with a single USB port and features a pass-through USB port, negating any reduction in port selection from the console.

SCRY, the creators of the new Kickstarter, are offering three unique models, one for each PS5 version, the original PS5 (SCRY is dubbing the "fat" model), the PS5 slim, and the recently launched PS5 Pro. The PS5 Pro and Slim models are very similar, with four fans in total, three at the top and one at the bottom. The PS5 "fat" version comes with six fans.

As highlighted several times on the Kickstarter campaign page, the three cooling add-ons are powered by "smart thermal AI" that adjusts fan speed based on the PS5's internal temperature. It's unclear how or if this is different from the way PC fan speeds have been controlled for decades. At 50C, the fans are purportedly programmed to ramp up to maximum fan speed to keep the console as cool as possible.

SCRY says its new cooling element provides a 30% reduction in temperature compared to stock operation, dropping from a max of 64C to a max of 55C. Thermal camera imaging on the site shows a 9 degrees Celsius reduction in temperature at the hottest point at the rear of the PS5 chassis, the ethernet port.

The goal of these PS5 coolers is to prevent any overheating issues that might occur on Sony's latest console. Last year, reports were swirling regarding overheating problems in several titles, such as Final Fantasy XVI. In some rare instances, reports have shown the PS5 can overheat to the point where some of the rear connectors can melt.

In addition to the PS5 coolers, SCRY is also promoting a Gen 4 M.2 SSD with a heatsink as part of its Kickstarter campaign.

Again, the main page shows a stretch goal of up to $125,000 with that milestone arriving with a free "vertikal" universal PS5 stand. Stretch goals for $75,000 and $100,000 are also in place but will purportedly be "announce when unlocked."