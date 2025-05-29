Fanless AirJet Mini G2 cooler promises 42% more cooling performance in the same form-factor

Frore Systems has unveiled its 2nd Generation AirJet Mini solid-state active cooling device that offers a 50% higher cooling performance while maintaining the same form-factor. The new model, which was demonstrated at Computex, will open new doors for Frore’s Airjet technology, as many devices nowadays require more cooling performance than the original AirJet Mini could provide. The AirJet boasts significant advantages over conventional cooling because it doesn't use a fan to move air, boosting performance and improving reliability.

The new AirJet Mini G2 can remove up to 7.5W of heat at 85 degrees Celsius die temperature and at 25 degrees Celsius ambient temperature while generating 1750 Pascals of back pressure at a silent 21 dBA noise level while maintaining 27.3mm × 41.6mm × 2.5mm dimensions and reducing weight to 7 grams. Frore’s original AirJect Mini could dissipate up to 5.25W in the same conditions, thus, the new one provides over 42% higher performance.

Since the new unit generates the same back pressure and therefore consumes around the same amount of power as its predecessor, its higher performance has been achieved primarily by internal optimizations, though exact details are not published for now. In any case, the performance increase indicates that Frore continues to refine its technology, so it is reasonable to expect the company to eventually offer even higher performance solutions for different classes of applications.

Just like the original solid-state active cooling device, the new AirJet Mini G2 is dustproof (it can clean itself automatically) and water resistant. It is also scalable, meaning that several AirJet Mini G2 chips can be used to cool down devices that dissipate more than 7.5W. In fact, four of such devices can remove 30W of heat, which is the heat dissipation of CPUs inside low-power laptops. More chips can potentially cool down even more power-hungry devices.

The first device to incorporate Frore’s AirJet Mini G2 cooling chip is an industrial machine vision camera developed by Crevis, a South Korean manufacturer specializing in industrial imaging solutions. This integration addresses the thermal challenges associated with high-performance imaging and enables better image quality and higher frame rates while maintaining a compact design.

However, Frore’s customers are expected to use G2 chips across the board for a wide range of applications, including PCs, Wi-Fi hot spots, industrial system-on-modules, and SSDs. At the show, the company implied that Iodyne, a maker of SSDs, will upgrade its portable SSD with AirJet Mini G2 to further lower temperatures.

