Intel experimenting with direct liquid cooling for up to 1000W CPUs - package-level approach maximizes performance, reduces size and complexity

Intel has reportedly been working on this for years

Intel is testing a new way to tackle the growing heat output of its power hungry chips. At its recent Foundry Direct Connect event, the company showcased an experimental package-level water cooling solution designed to more efficiently cool CPUs . Intel has working prototypes for both LGA (Land Grid Array) and BGA (Ball Grid Array) CPUs, with demos using Intel’s Core Ultra as well as Xeon server processors.

The cooling solution doesn’t apply coolant directly to the silicon die. Instead, a specially designed compact cooling block sits atop the package, featuring microchannels made of copper that precisely guide the coolant flow. These channels can be optimized to target specific hotspots on the die, potentially improving heat removal where it matters the most.

Intel claims the system can dissipate up to 1,000 watts of heat using standard liquid cooling fluid. That kind of thermal load isn’t typical for consumer CPUs, but it could be relevant for high-end AI (Artificial Intelligence) workloads, HPC (High Performance Computing), and workstation applications.

Intel showcases package-level CPU cooling solutions at Foundry Direct Connect 2025
The cooling assembly is also said to make use of solder or liquid metal TIM (Thermal Interface Material), which is said to offer better contact than polymer based TIM. Compared to a traditional liquid cooler mounted to a delidded bare die, Intel says this solution can deliver 15–20% better thermal performance.

Notably, Intel’s approach isn’t just a lab experiment. The company has reportedly been working on this technology for years. With rising thermal demands from modern chip designs, Intel is now exploring how to produce this system for real-world deployment.

While Intel refines its prototype, the enthusiast community is already experimenting with similar concepts. YouTuber octppus recently modified the heatspreader of an Intel Core i9-14900KS, machining it into a functioning miniature water block. With internal channels carved into the IHS (Integrated Heat Spreader) and sealed under acrylic, the mod somewhat mirrors Intel’s concept in DIY fashion.

Intel hasn’t confirmed when or if this cooling approach will hit mainstream products, but the demonstration is critical for CPU thermal design. As power consumption and package density increase, direct cooling may become a necessity for both professional and enthusiast hardware in the coming future.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Reverend_Clint
    I worked on a complete watercooled sappire rapids server that needed more power than we had in the lab
    Reply
