Sudokoo shows off brand-new CPU cooler and fan designs — new kid on the block puts more displays inside PCs

One of the most exciting parts of Computex every year is finding the newcomers to the industry, displaying their endeavors to break into the mainstream. One of the newest kids on the block is Sudokoo, a Taiwanese company showing off an array of cooling products.

Sudokoo displayed its range of air coolers, water-cooled AIOs, and case fans, representing nearly its entire product lineup. No release dates or prices were shown off at Computex 2025, but some products are already available for sale via Amazon and Newegg.

Air Cooling — SK620V and SK700V

Sudokoo's twin cooling towers are the SK620/V and SK700/V, two paired sets of AM5-exclusive coolers. The "V" variants feature a top-mounted LCD display, which can read out current CPU frequency, load, wattage, and temperature when connected via a USB 2.0 cable. While AIOs have made use of cooler-mounted displays for years, fewer air coolers are taking the mandate to mount screens to every PC component as seriously as Sudokoo is here.

The SK700V is a single-fan tower with seven heat pipes, rated for a TDP of up to 220W. Tall and skinny, the SK700V prioritizes RAM clearance and compatibility. For cases with less height clearance, the SK620V is a dual-fan design with six heat pipes, cooling the same 220W TDP but without the freedom to use RAM modules taller than 72mm.

The coolers do not use traditional fan clip mounting methods, instead opting for rail lock-based mounting designs. The fans slide into place, receiving power via contact pins on the cooler rather than a PWM plug-in.

Both coolers are exclusively compatible with the AM5 socket, connecting to the motherboard with a bespoke machined mounting bracket that hugs the CPU. Whether Intel mounting brackets will come in the future is a mystery.

The SK700 and SK700V are currently available on Amazon for $74.99 and $89.99, respectively, with the SK620/V not yet listed.

Liquid Cooling AIOs — Proteus and Energlo

Sudokoo's AIO offerings at Computex include the Proteus 360, the Proteus 420, and the Energlo 360. The key difference between the two comes down to how you like your CPU block—bare-bones display or full 480p screen.

Sudokoo's flagship offerings are the Proteus 360 and 420 coolers, a pair of triple-fan AIOs seeking to show off a 3.4" 480p LCD screen, ready to display any output. An RGB light-bar extends the length of the radiator, hugging the sides of the included 30 mm-thick PWM fans. Offering PWM pump speeds from 2,500 to 3,600 RPM, the Proteus coolers can disperse 320W and 350W of heat.

The included screen is magnetically removable and rotatable, allowing for the block to be mounted in any direction with the display always remaining upright (a view of the block, sans display, can be seen in above). The AIOs come bundled with Sudokoo's Linker Hub, an all-in-one RGB, USB, and fan hub for connecting other case components to the MasterCraft software.

The other AIO on offer is the Energlo 360, available in black or white colorways. With its specs not as fleshed out online or in person, it seems that the Energlo is a very similar design to the Proteus in everything besides their water blocks. The same 30mm fans and 3,600 RPM max pump speed are now supplemented by an info display showing off the current temperature, load, frequency, and power draw of the CPU underneath. The Energlo also has a few ARGB zones, which can be customized to show information like temperature warnings in software.

The Energlo 360 is not yet on Sudokoo's website, but the Proteus 360 can be bought today for $259.99 on Amazon. The Proteus 420 is likewise unavailable.

Case Fans and Customizability

Sudokoo also displayed two models of case fans, with one featuring an interesting customizability gimmick.

The Mach 120/140 fans are some of Sudokoo's proudest works at Computex. Featuring "M-Winding Tech", the Mach fans show off their magnets behind a clear center window. The fan blades are a combination of liquid crystal polymer and glass fiber for a more structurally sound blade, and one that claims to minimize vibrations.

The 10-pole, 3-phase motor is paired with a hydraulic bearing "customized by Japan's Porite Corporation", and shown off by the clear plastic and a tiny set of white LEDs shining on the motor.

Most interesting is the custom side panel design for the Mach fans. Sudokoo offers the 3D print file on its website that fits with the fans, but what we saw at Computex included canvas, pleather, and stitched designs a bit beyond the realm of 3D printing. It's unclear from Sudokoo whether these fancier designs will be commercially available, or if the company expects buyers to break out the leather-cutting tools at home.

The most mysterious offering at the Sudokoo show is the Astra fans. With no digital footprint, the fans advertise an "ISST" slow-start mode allowing 0 RPM operation and the same bespoke "M-Winding" technology. The Astra fans also advertise a reversible operation that "actively cleans itself", a claim we'll believe when we see.

The Mach and Astra fans are both currently unavailable through online sellers, with release dates unclear.

Sudokoo's product lineup is intriguing; as a new company, it has much to prove before people buy into a luxury-priced AIO, but some of its other offerings have a chance of being hits in their own right. If Sudokoo can overcome the search engine optimization hurdle of sharing most of its name with a puzzle game, it may just make a splash in the cooling world.

