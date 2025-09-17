PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with 1TB SSD downgraded to 825GB listed at the same price — CFI-2116 revision emerges overseas on Amazon

Less storage for the same price doesn't sound like a good revision.

The rumors (via billbil-kun) regarding Sony's revision of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition have been confirmed through various overseas Amazon listings. Although the new CFI-2116 revision maintains the original pricing, Sony has decreased the internal storage from 1TB to 825GB, representing a 17.5% reduction in capacity. This change further emphasizes the importance for owners to upgrade their consoles with one of the best PS5 SSDs.

The PlayStation 5 has been on the market for nearly five years, during which time the console has undergone multiple hardware revisions. These modifications have varied from minor optimizations, such as improvements in heatsink design, to substantial hardware alterations, including a die shrink, culminating in the transition to the PlayStation 5 Slim models. Consequently, the most recent CFI-2116 revision feels like a regression.

The original PlayStation 5, colloquially referred to now as the PlayStation 5 Fat, was equipped with 825GB of internal storage, of which approximately 650GB was accessible to the user, depending on system updates and other variables. The shift to the PlayStation 5 Slim introduced numerous enhancements, including an increase to 1TB of storage, providing the user with approximately 850GB of available space (subject to similar factors).

The CFI-2116 revision, also known as "Chassis E," marks the return of the 825GB SSD, which Sony advertises on the new packaging. Consumers are losing close to 200GB, or 24%, of usable, high-speed storage with the latest revision. You could argue that 200GB isn't a lot, and that's true in a way since some AAA titles — specifically, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — are pushing over 300GB of installed size. But under normal circumstances, 200GB should be enough for one or two games.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
  • Li Ken-un
    825 GB is 768 GiB. NAND SSDs always have overprovisioning. But memory is also made in raw capacities of powers of two. It should be interesting to have a teardown of these new units to see how much NAND is on there.
  • TheyStoppedit
    Shrinkflation and increasing the sticker price are the exact same thing. There is literally 0.00% difference
