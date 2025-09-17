PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with 1TB SSD downgraded to 825GB listed at the same price — CFI-2116 revision emerges overseas on Amazon

The rumors (via billbil-kun) regarding Sony's revision of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition have been confirmed through various overseas Amazon listings. Although the new CFI-2116 revision maintains the original pricing, Sony has decreased the internal storage from 1TB to 825GB, representing a 17.5% reduction in capacity. This change further emphasizes the importance for owners to upgrade their consoles with one of the best PS5 SSDs.



The PlayStation 5 has been on the market for nearly five years, during which time the console has undergone multiple hardware revisions. These modifications have varied from minor optimizations, such as improvements in heatsink design, to substantial hardware alterations, including a die shrink, culminating in the transition to the PlayStation 5 Slim models. Consequently, the most recent CFI-2116 revision feels like a regression.



The original PlayStation 5, colloquially referred to now as the PlayStation 5 Fat, was equipped with 825GB of internal storage, of which approximately 650GB was accessible to the user, depending on system updates and other variables. The shift to the PlayStation 5 Slim introduced numerous enhancements, including an increase to 1TB of storage, providing the user with approximately 850GB of available space (subject to similar factors).



The CFI-2116 revision, also known as "Chassis E," marks the return of the 825GB SSD, which Sony advertises on the new packaging. Consumers are losing close to 200GB, or 24%, of usable, high-speed storage with the latest revision. You could argue that 200GB isn't a lot, and that's true in a way since some AAA titles — specifically, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — are pushing over 300GB of installed size. But under normal circumstances, 200GB should be enough for one or two games.

(Image credit: Amazon Italy)

The reason Sony has downgraded the internal storage in the CFI-2116 revision is unknown. If it weren't for past leaks or the Amazon listings, we wouldn't even know about the revision, since Sony hasn't officially announced it. However, given the current market situation, it's plausible that the downgrade could be a way for Sony to optimize production costs without resorting to another price hike. Sony already increased the pricing for the different PlayStation 5 models by $50 last month, citing the "challenging economic environment."



This generation of gaming consoles is the first to experience price increases rather than decreases. Despite this, Sony has sold over 77 million units as of May 2025, so the company is eager to keep up the momentum. Instead of raising prices again, Sony may have decided that reducing internal storage was a better way to keep prices stable.



Sony silently released the revised PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in Europe on Sept. 13. The console has already surfaced on Amazon Spain, Amazon Italy, Amazon France, and Amazon Germany. It's available for purchase at Amazon Italy and Amazon Germany for €499, which aligns with the European MSRP for the existing PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Chassis D). Amazon Germany has set a delivery date by October 23.



Initial rumors suggest that the CFI-2116 revision may be exclusive to the European market. However, it's plausible that the revised console could make its way to the U.S. market. Fortunately, the revision only affects the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, so the disc version is safe. Nonetheless, if you're set on buying the digital edition, it might be a good time to pull the trigger, as there's no telling if or when the 1TB SKUs will disappear from the shelves to be replaced by the 825GB variant.



