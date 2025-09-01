Gaming consoles are becoming more expensive as they age for the first time in history — gamers blame tariffs for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch price increases

By published

Tariffs and inflation are largely to blame

PlayStation 5
From PCs to consoles, patient gamers are often rewarded with falling console prices. Those who are willing to wait for their games see falling prices as interest in any game or generation of hardware wains. But not this generation. The current crop of consoles are all now more expensive than when they launched several years ago.

When the Xbox Series X launched in 2020, it was priced at $499, but now its official price is $599 for the standard edition. The series S launched at $299, but that's now $380 with 512GB storage capacity, or $429 with a terabyte. The PS5 is much the same, now priced at $550 after price increases from its $499 launch price.

Gamers have been quick to point to tariffs as the main reason for these price increases, and considering the timing, it's hard to blame them - Although a recent ruling that the tariffs are largely illegal could throw the whole scheme into confusion.

However, it's also worth considering inflation as a major driver of these price increases, too. While typical inflation of a couple of percent a year would make older items at lower prices much more expensive if launched later, the last few years have seen rampant inflation. That original Xbox Series X launch price would be over $622 today. The Switch's 2017 launch at $299 would be more like $398 if launched today.

That perhaps puts these price increases in context, even if it's hard to swallow how much more expensive everything seems to be in 2025.

However, Ars has gone to the effort of crafting some charts to show how great the disparity is, and what we missed this generation. It suggests that if historical price drops of consoles were mirrored today, we could expect the Switch to cost as little as $116 for the base model, and the Xbox Series X and PS5 to be as little as $286.

Indeed, prices are supposed to come down as production of the consoles ramps up, the process node matures and enhancements in manufacturing allow for reduced production costs that often become cost reduced models that appear as the console ages.

It's clear that hasn't happened this time around. Surprisingly, none of the console manufacturers have taken the opportunity to keep prices lower to stand out from the pack. Historically, console manufactures have been happy to take a loss on the hardware if it meant making it up on software. Considering game prices have also risen in recent years, it's hard not to think that at least some advantage is being taken of the situation, rather than it being purely driven by market forces.

  • Notton
    IDK about the inflation part.
    The 2008 financial crisis caused quite a bit of inflation, which was a cumulative 1.6x increase between 2006 and 2016, but the 2006 PS3 and 2013 PS4 aren't heavily affected.

    Where as inflation between 2020 and 2025 is 1.25x
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    I think it probably has more to do with the combination of console manufacturers being unable to raise the cost of games due to massive backlash as well as subscription sales probably flagging due to subscription fatigue, so they are raising the price of consoles from below or at cost to actually making a profit on them to compensate.

    Interesting how that was only mentioned basically as a footnote at the end the article...article smells very AI with a human ending...
  • A Stoner
    Notton said:
    IDK about the inflation part.
    The 2008 financial crisis caused quite a bit of inflation, which was a cumulative 1.6x increase between 2006 and 2016, but the 2006 PS3 and 2013 PS4 aren't heavily affected.

    Where as inflation between 2020 and 2025 is 1.25x
    I just did the calculations 2006-2016 had a grand total of 22.8% inflation. The 1.6 times is almost exactly what I get for 2006 through 2024. For 2019 through 2025, I am seeing 25.8% year to date.

    I think the difference here is that the 2008 financial crisis did not cause disruption in the global supply chains and crash production in multiple industries like the 2020 plandemic. Currently there is less being produced than otherwise would be being produced if we had not deliberately crashed the economy over the flu season. AI has massive demand for the same wafers that would be used to create console chips, and with reduced total production scarcity is the driving factor on prices. They have to make up profits from fewer sales while also paying more for the inputs that go into making the consoles. Then, they also have to hedge for tariffs.
  • Thunder64
    I don't buy the inflation argument. Also supplu of N7 should be plentiful. More like one company decided to try it and see if they could get away with it and others followed. The problem is, people will likely pay, so this may become the new normal.
