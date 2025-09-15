Samsung's 4TB 990 Evo Plus SSD drops to a new all-time low of 5 cents per gigabyte — speedy and spacious drive drops to $199 at B&H

Samsung's excellent 990 EVO Plus 4TB was already one of the best bargains in the 4TB M.2 space, at its previous low price of around $230. But at a new all-time low price of just $199 at B&H (with a $40 coupon applied automatically), it's an absolute steal for anyone who needs speed and roomy storage.



Similar 4TB options in the same price range mostly deliver lesser performance, with some featuring slower QLC flash memory, rather than the TLC in Samsung's drive. The 990 EVO Plus 4TB's discount also brings the drive into price parity with technically faster 2TB PCIe 5.0 x4 SSD pricing. So if you don't need the fastest speeds possible (which generally doesn't matter for gaming or most mainstream tasks), you can get twice the storage for the same price or less than cutting-edge alternatives.

The 990 Evo Plus employs Samsung's proprietary 5nm-based Piccolo controller, which can be used in PCIe 4.0 x4 or PCIe 5.0 x2 configurations, depending on your setup. The drive uses 236-layer (V8) TLC V-NAND but is DRAM-less, and instead focuses on HMB to compensate. The 990 Evo Plus delivers good to great all-around performance, and is quite power efficient whilst still achieving sequential read and write speeds of 7,250/6,300 MB/s. The random reads and writes, too, stand at an impressive 1,050K IOPS and 1,400K, respectively.

Save 39% Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD 4TB: was $327 now $199 at BHPhoto The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB is an interesting drive with PCIe behavior that skirts the border between Gen 4.0 and Gen 5.0. Use 4 lanes in PCIe Gen 4x4, or 2 pipelines in Gen 5x2 on a newer PCIe Gen 5.0 device. With sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,250/7,250 MB/s, this is a fast drive. And it's single-sided and power-efficient, making it great for use in a laptop or desktop. Read more ▼

For gaming, the Samsung 990 EVO Plus competes with the best PCIe 4.0 drives, and in our benchmarking tests using 3DMark, it finishes mid-table or slightly above. Each round of tests involved stress-testing the drive based on standard gaming activities such as loading games, saving progress, installing game files, and recording gameplay video streams.

If you're PC or PlayStation 5 is constantly running out of space to install your game library, this is a good way of instantly expanding your capacity. Having up to 4TB of space means you can install the latest AAA titles without worrying about shuffling off other games to make room.

