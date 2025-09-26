Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X available for pre-order worldwide – U.S. pricing starts at $599 and $999 respectively

The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, the latest handheld consoles developed by Asus and Microsoft, are now officially available for pre-order. The ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at $999, while the standard ROG Xbox Ally comes in at $599. Customers can reserve either of the models by visiting Asus’ or Microsoft’s respective online stores,

Several third party retailers are also taking pre-orders including Amazon, Best Buy, Ant Online, and Walmart. Interestingly, the ROG Xbox Ally X is going to sell exclusively on Best Buy, while the ROG Xbox Ally is open for other retailers.

Pre-order on Best Buy Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: $999 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is the latest handheld console made in collaboration with Microsoft. It comes with AMD's newest Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and a special Xbox-based UI optimized for handhelds.

Pre-order on Best Buy Asus ROG Xbox Ally : $599 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Xbox Ally is the latest handheld console made in collaboration with Microsoft. It features more modest hardware compared to the ROG Xbox Ally X including the Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD.

Customers in the U.S. who pre-order through the Asus Shop will also be enrolled in a sweepstake where they get a chance to win various accessories including the ROG Strix Arion external SSD enclosure, an ROG Raikiri controller, a set of ROG Cetra Wireless earbuds, an ROG Bulwark TV dock/USB-hub or an ROG Xbox Ally 2-in-1 premium case

First showcased in June at Microsoft's Xbox Games showcase, the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X adopt large, contoured grips inspired by Xbox controllers, as well as features like impulse triggers and a dedicated Xbox button. The consoles boot into an Xbox-optimized interface which is layered over Windows 11 and offer support for third party game launchers.

The hardware differs significantly between the two as the standard Ally is built around an AMD Ryzen Z2 A chip with 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 memory, a 512GB SSD, and a 60Wh battery. The more powerful Ally X steps up with the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 memory, a 1TB SSD, and an 80Wh battery. Both models feature the same 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS panel with FreeSync Premium support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual USB-C ports (one of which on the Ally X supports USB 4/Thunderbolt 4).

Both handhelds are also available for pre-order across multiple international markets with pricing set at €599 / £499 / $799 CAD / 1,599 AUD for the standard Ally and €899 / £799 / $1,299 CAD / 1,799 AUD for the Ally X. Pre-orders are live across various countries including Australia, Canada, most of Europe, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, the Middle East, and parts of Asia, with some markets offering only one of the two models.

