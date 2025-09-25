ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally were previously listed at $850 and $550 — pricing and preorders expected today

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally have found their way to Best Buy. Although they are not currently available for purchase, preorders are imminent, as reputable leaker billbil-kun has discovered that the latter has already been available for preorder on Amazon Canada.

Although Asus announced the two gaming handhelds a month ago, the company omitted two crucial details from the announcement: pricing and the preorder date. As anticipation mounts for the October 16 launch, the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally have recently appeared in multiple online retailer listings.

The upcoming gaming devices, previously listed on Amazon, have price points of $850 for the ROG Xbox Ally X (RC73XA-XB_ALLYX.Z2E.24) and $550 for the ROG Xbox Ally (RC73YA-XB_ALLY.Z2A.16 ) . Given how variable pricing has been with tech these days, it's worth approaching the pricing rumors with a degree of skepticism for the time being. Amazon has since removed the listings, rendering the information inaccessible. While Best Buy has retained its listings, the only definitive detail available is that the consoles are "coming soon."

Asus ROG Xbox Ally: at Best Buy The ROG Xbox Ally features a 7-inch FHD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The device comes equipped with AMD's Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at Best Buy The ROG Xbox Ally X has the same screen as the non-X variant but comes with more potent hardware. The device features a Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, 24GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD.

The ROG Xbox Ally, as listed on Amazon Canada, is up for preorder at 799.99 CAD, equivalent to approximately $575. It is important to note that hardware and devices outside the United States tend to be more costly, and manufacturers do not consistently apply the same MSRP across different international markets. Nonetheless, the Amazon Canada listing is up the same alley as the previously removed Amazon listing.

The gaming handhelds will not arrive unaccompanied. Asus has already unveiled two official ROG Xbox Ally accessories. The ROG 100W charger dock, priced at $99.99, features one USB Type-C port, one HDMI 2.0 port, and two USB Type-A ports for connecting additional accessories to the ROG Xbox Ally. Furthermore, Asus has prepared a premium 2-in-1 travel case, retailing at $69.99. The hard-shell, water-repellent case includes a stand and a detachable accessory pouch designed to hold a 65W power adapter.

Asus ROG Singapore has shared an Instagram story regarding the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally preorders. The live countdown, titled "preorders dropping soon," indicates approximately six hours remaining, so the preorders and official MSRP are expected to be unveiled around 5 PM PT or 8 PM ET.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!