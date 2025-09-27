OneXPlayer unveils OneXFly Apex with Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and up to 128 GB RAM — Flagship PC gaming handheld pushes 120W TDP with 'silent liquid cooling' and 85Wh removable battery

OneXPlayer is no stranger to the handheld market. Unlike Microsoft, which just announced pricing for its Xbox Ally, OneXPlayer has been riding the wave of bleeding-edge portable PC gaming for years, and it's back with a new flagship offering: the OneXFly Apex. As the name suggests, it's a top-end device pulling absolutely no punches when it comes to hardware. The full spec sheet wasn't revealed, but the social media tease was enough to give us a solid idea of what's to come.

The Apex is powered by the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 — AMD's latest and greatest Strix Halo APU with 16 cores clocked at up to 5.1 GHz, and the Radeon 8060S iGPU carrying 40 CUs. OneXPlayer will pair this with up to 128 GB of memory and an 8-inch 120 Hz VRR display in native landscape orientation. Storage will be handled by an M.2 slot under the hood and one expandable microSD slot outside. For controls, we get an asymmetrical stick layout, akin to ROG Ally devices, along with adjustable multi-stage triggers and stereo speakers tuned by Harman.

Perhaps the most interesting bit, though, is the power on hand here. OneXPlayer is quoting a 120W TDP, which would fully utilize the Max+ 395's potential. To keep the chip under control, the device has "silent liquid cooling," which could indicate a vapor chamber, but the company didn't provide any details beyond that. In comparison, the GP5 Win 5, which will also ship with the same Strix Halo APU, only has a single fan to manage its thermals, but that handheld maxes out at only 75W. The device didn't look exceptionally thick in the renders either, which is a huge plus.

Fueling this setup is an 85 WHr "removable battery" that would theoretically last less than an hour at full power. This one looks to be internal, unlike the external battery pack on the GPD Win 5. Anyhow, gaming rarely requires all CPU and GPU cores to work simultaneously, so we expect that number to be much higher. It also remains to be seen whether the 120W TDP is possible on battery power. Even then, presumably, you can always access the OneXConsole software to adjust power levels and extract more performance from your system.

We're still missing crucial information on price and availability. OneXPlayer didn't show off the device at its recent keynote, which could point toward some last-minute changes or perhaps an entirely new tier of product, so expect more details to come out soon. A device like this is made or broken by how much it costs and even without any official confirmation, it's hard to imagine the Apex being affordable. It's almost like a machine that solely exists to show what's possible today at the top end.

For instance, the competing GPD Win 5 costs $1,650 for its 32GB variant, so don't expect the OneXFly Apex to cost any less than $1,500 when similarly equipped. The top-of-the-line 128 GB model might hit $2,500, especially considering that the Apex is a higher-end device in general. Compare this to the Xbox Ally X, which is set to launch at $999 — an already generous ask — and it's easy to gauge why flagship PC handhelds largely remain a niche segment.

