Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gets huge $400 discount — RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop equipped with 3K OLED display hits $1999 in BestBuy deal

Gone are the days when gaming laptops used to be hulking great beasts that dominated your desk and your wallet. You can now get some great deals on absolute powerhouses that not only look sleek but can double as self-effacing work laptops too. Right now, Asus is offering the Rog Zephyrus G14, in its 5070 Ti flavor, for just $1999 on Best Buy, a massive $400 discount from its original ask. This price is lower than Amazon by $160!

Save $400 Asus Zephyrus G14 (2025): was $2,399 now $1,999 at Best Buy The Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 is a fantastic gaming laptop that can double as a work laptop just as easily. With a beastly RTX 5070 Ti under the hood, paired with the Ryzen 9 HX 370 CPU and 32GB RAM, this machine can plow through any task you throw at it, all while looking clean with both its sleek design and its ultra-sharp 3K OLED display. Read more ▼

Members of the community need no introduction to the Zephyrus line-up of laptops. These thin-and-light laptops have an unassuming appearance. But don't be fooled as they pack a punch under the hood. This Zephyrus G14, in particular, has an RTX 5070 Ti with a 110W TGP that's enough to power any modern game at the highest settings. Pair that with the 12-core/22-thread Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor from AMD, and you're flying.

This Zephyrus G14 also comes with a stunning 3K OLED display with an exact resolution of 2880 x 1800 — that's 241 PPI, almost as much as the MacBook Pro 14" — along with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's a seriously sharp and smooth display, not to mention color-accurate because it covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. Naturally, being an OLED, it's great at HDR with 500 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support, which is a rare format that enables dynamic metadata on supported content, allowing for even better image quality.

Image 1 of 4 These benchmarks are from the 2024 Zephyrus G14 with a 4070 and Ryzen 9 8945HS, so expect considerably better performance over these reference numbers. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

And that gorgeous display doesn't eat away at its battery either as it packs a 73Wh cell that can last up to 6 hours with day-to-day usage browsing the internet, and easily over an hour while non-stop playing AAA games. These are certainly not impressive numbers but considering how thermally and electrically constrained the 5070 Ti is inside a slim chassis like the Zephyrus G14, it strikes a nice balance between both worlds. You can always upgrade to something thicker (hint: see last paragraph) if you want better peformance.

Of course, you also get a great keyboard, trackpad, webcam, mic and speakers — as expected for the Zephyrus laptops and for all upper echelon Windows laptops. There's 32GB of soldered LPDDR55X-7500 memory on board along with an upgradable 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD from SK Hynix. The Wi-Fi card, which enables Wi-Fi 7 on this laptop, is also replaceable should you want to swap it from MediaTek to an Intel one. Lastly, the port selection is also solid with fast Type-A and Type-C USB ports, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader and a headphone jack.

At the end of the day, if you're looking for a gaming laptop that truly does it all without having that gaming laptop DNA then this Zephyrus G14 is perfect for you. If you don't mind the flashier designs and want to squeeze the most out of every penny then Asus' Strix G16 with a 5070 Ti is also on sale for just $1599 — another $400 discount. You only get 16 GB of RAM there and a weaker processor, not to mention an inferior screen but the gaming performance would be almost identical. Regardless of whatever model you chose, both should last you a long time.

