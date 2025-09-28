World's first AirPods-controlled game uses reverse-engineered spatial audio hardware for motion control — undocumented Apple sensor enables 'RidePods - Race with Head' motorbike racing game

The first game that uses Apple’s AirPods as a motion controller has hit the App Store for iOS and iPadOS devices. RidePods – Race with Head delivers a fast-paced motorcycle racing experience, where head movements provide the control. Basically, your head becomes a big Wiimote. Developer Ali Tanis explains that he has become the first to launch an AirPods controlled game after he successfully reverse engineered the spatial audio feature of Apple’s popular earbuds.

(Image credit: Apple, Ali Tanis)

Tanis only came up with this idea a few weeks ago, when developing another app. It struck him that it might be possible to leverage the sensors powering Apple's spatial audio feature for other purposes, specifically for motion control. Of course, his hunch was correct.

After successfully reverse engineering the spatial audio a few weeks later this motorcycle game has been approved by Apple for inclusion in its walled garden App Store. Tanis explains that RidePods players control the game, where they race on a motorcycle and you simply “tilt your head to steer.”

Sadly, I don’t have AirPods to test RidePods. However, I downloaded the app and noted that there’s an option to brake/accelerate by moving your head forwards / backwards.

App Store visitors are warned that “Without compatible earbuds, gameplay may not function as intended.” Specific models with spatial audio that are confirmed to be compatible include the Apple AirPods Pro or AirPods 3rd Generation earbuds.

(Image credit: Apple)

Beyond the headlining “World’s First Earbuds-Controlled Motorcycle Racing Game” claims, the game is said to offer intuitive fast-paced gameplay, with smooth and responsive handling. Players must dodge cars, trucks, and obstacles while chasing the highest score. You are challenged to beat your own records, and push your limits in quick adrenaline-fueled racing sessions.

There are surely further possibilities for innovative apps to tap into the spatial audio API that Tanis has accessed.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AirPods got their first game___You steer by tilting your head.___You can play for free on iPhone and iPad, but you need headphones with motion sensors: AirPods Pro, as well as 3rd and 4th generation, will work. pic.twitter.com/eLU9L0cZCtSeptember 28, 2025

Click 'see more' to see a RidePods gameplay video demo

Apple and its hidden APIs

Here’s another developer who has tapped into an undocumented sensor in an Apple device to offer a unique experience. Earlier this month, we reported an engineer who tapped into Apple’s hidden ‘LidAngleSensor’ API in its MacBooks, to create a creaky door simulator. Sam Henri Gold teased that this was just the beginning, and quickly followed-up with a theremin (musical instrument) mode.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!