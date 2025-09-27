Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti Super and RTX 5070 Super TDP leaked — long-rumored RTX 50 Super series GPUs appear in power supply calculator

Nvidia's mid-gen refresh for Blackwell is currently best rumored to launch next year at CES 2026. The RTX 50 Super series was recently caught up in the rumor mill, as some current-gen FE cards were delisted from the chipmaker's website, which was later confirmed to be a stock issue. Now, the informal chatter is set to reignite as Seasonic — a leading PSU manufacturer — has just listed a few RTX 50 Super models on its website, as part of its PSU calculator.

Various PC hardware companies have power supply calculators on their websites these days to not only help customers estimate the wattage they'll be pulling, but also to pick out an appropriate model subsequently. Hence, in these PSU calculators, one of the most crucial questions is that of the GPU: which graphics card would be in your system? For Seasonic, that list of potential nominees includes the unreleased and unannounced RTX 50 Super cards, at least two of which.

Seasonic doesn't list the specs of a GPU beyond its TDP. Still, the RTX 50 Super series is rumored to feature 3 GB memory modules, effectively increasing the VRAM capacity by 50% while keeping the same number of chips onboard. That means the RTX 5070 Super would potentially have 18 GB (up from 12 GB on the 5070) of memory, and the 5070 Ti Super might rock 24 GB (up from 18 GB on the 5070 Ti), which would make them notable upgrades in what is otherwise a similar spec sheet.

Seasonic states that the 5070 Super has a 275W TDP, which aligns with the leaked specs, as the additional 25W for the 6GB VRAM makes sense. The same goes for the 5070 Ti Super, which has a 350W TDP listed on the PSU calculator, a 50W increase over the standard 5070 Ti. The RTX 5080 Super is conspicuously missing from the website, but a 415W TDP has been leaked for it before. These numbers align with previous industry rumors, so Seasonic's not necessarily leaking anything new, but rather corroborating existing information.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Super Series*

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card GPU Die GPU Cores (CUDA) Memory (Capacity, bus) TDP Price RTX 5090 GB202-300 21,760 32 GB, 512-bit 575 W $2,000 RTX 5080 Super GB203-450 10,752 24 GB, 256-bit ~415 W TBD RTX 5080 GB203-400 10,752 16 GB, 256-bit 360 W $1,000 RTX 5070 Ti Super GB203-350 8,960 24 GB, 256-bit 350 W TBD RTX 5070 Ti GB203-200 8,960 16 GB, 256-bit 300 W $750 RTX 5070 Super GB205-400 6,400 18 GB, 192-bit 275 W TBD RTX 5070 GB205-300-A1 6,144 12 GB, 192-bit 250 W $550 RTX 5060 Ti GB205-300 4,608 8 / 16 GB, 128-bit 180 W $380 / $430 RTX 5060 GB206-250 3,840 8 GB, 128-bit 145 W $300

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Of course, just because the RTX 50 Super series appears on a random PSU calculator doesn't mean it actually exists, but all signs do point toward it eventually being released. Unannounced GPUs appearing on PSU calculators is actually nothing new, so there's some credence to this model. Nvidia could be waiting till the first anniversary of the Blackwell launch to unveil its mid-gen refresh, which would be at CES next year. More substantial leaks from AIBs should start to emerge around that period, if such a launch is indeed planned.

