Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti Super and RTX 5070 Super TDP leaked — long-rumored RTX 50 Super series GPUs appear in power supply calculator

RTX 50 Super is playing hard to get.

Nvidia RTX 50 Super series
Nvidia's mid-gen refresh for Blackwell is currently best rumored to launch next year at CES 2026. The RTX 50 Super series was recently caught up in the rumor mill, as some current-gen FE cards were delisted from the chipmaker's website, which was later confirmed to be a stock issue. Now, the informal chatter is set to reignite as Seasonic — a leading PSU manufacturer — has just listed a few RTX 50 Super models on its website, as part of its PSU calculator.

Various PC hardware companies have power supply calculators on their websites these days to not only help customers estimate the wattage they'll be pulling, but also to pick out an appropriate model subsequently. Hence, in these PSU calculators, one of the most crucial questions is that of the GPU: which graphics card would be in your system? For Seasonic, that list of potential nominees includes the unreleased and unannounced RTX 50 Super cards, at least two of which.

RTX 5070 Super and 5070 Ti Super showing up on Seasonic&#039;s PSU Calculator

Seasonic states that the 5070 Super has a 275W TDP, which aligns with the leaked specs, as the additional 25W for the 6GB VRAM makes sense. The same goes for the 5070 Ti Super, which has a 350W TDP listed on the PSU calculator, a 50W increase over the standard 5070 Ti. The RTX 5080 Super is conspicuously missing from the website, but a 415W TDP has been leaked for it before. These numbers align with previous industry rumors, so Seasonic's not necessarily leaking anything new, but rather corroborating existing information.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Super Series*

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Graphics Card

GPU Die

GPU Cores (CUDA)

Memory (Capacity, bus)

TDP

Price

RTX 5090

GB202-300

21,760

32 GB, 512-bit

575 W

$2,000

RTX 5080 Super

GB203-450

10,752

24 GB, 256-bit

~415 W

TBD

RTX 5080

GB203-400

10,752

16 GB, 256-bit

360 W

$1,000

RTX 5070 Ti Super

GB203-350

8,960

24 GB, 256-bit

350 W

TBD

RTX 5070 Ti

GB203-200

8,960

16 GB, 256-bit

300 W

$750

RTX 5070 Super

GB205-400

6,400

18 GB, 192-bit

275 W

TBD

RTX 5070

GB205-300-A1

6,144

12 GB, 192-bit

250 W

$550

RTX 5060 Ti

GB205-300

4,608

8 / 16 GB, 128-bit

180 W

$380 / $430

RTX 5060

GB206-250

3,840

8 GB, 128-bit

145 W

$300

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Of course, just because the RTX 50 Super series appears on a random PSU calculator doesn't mean it actually exists, but all signs do point toward it eventually being released. Unannounced GPUs appearing on PSU calculators is actually nothing new, so there's some credence to this model. Nvidia could be waiting till the first anniversary of the Blackwell launch to unveil its mid-gen refresh, which would be at CES next year. More substantial leaks from AIBs should start to emerge around that period, if such a launch is indeed planned.

