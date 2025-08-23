Intel Lunar Lake-powered gaming handheld with 3D display will sell for $1,699 — 11-inch screen boasts WQXGA resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

News
By published

Is the glasses-free 3D display worth the premium?

Abxylute 3D One
(Image credit: Abxylute)

Abxylute is known for producing affordable Android handheld consoles, such as the One Pro, and wireless controllers. However, it appears to be entering the premium Windows gaming segment with the launch of the Abxylute 3D One. According to VideoCardz, this “handheld” gaming device will feature a 10.95-inch screen and weigh around 1.11 kg or around 2.45 pounds. It seems to be based on Tencent’s Sunday Dragon 3D One, first revealed in November 2024 and showcased at CES 2025.

It’s not the only handheld to feature such a large display — the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 also boasts a 10.95-inch screen size. However, the 3D One features a 3D viewing mode, providing a glasses-free 3D experience through an eye-tracking system. Although most game titles do not support this feature out of the box, the company says that it has tuned about 50 Steam games to make them compatible with the feature through “deep effect mode.” It has also developed an app that converts photos and videos into 3D, allowing users to utilize this device fully.

Image 1 of 3
Abxylute 3D One
(Image credit: Abxylute)

The company even showcased a keyboard deck, transforming the 3D One into a laptop for productivity and positioning it to compete with the Asus ROG Z Flow gaming tablet. However, it’s unclear whether this accessory comes with the package or if it must be purchased separately.

The gaming handheld is priced at $1,699, which makes it significantly more expensive than its competitors (the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 is priced at $1,099, but it doesn’t feature 3D technology). Abxylute states that the console is expected to arrive in September, although we’re unsure if it will be readily available in the U.S. and how tariffs will impact its prices.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor and Memory Reviewer

Zhiye Liu is a news editor and memory reviewer at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.