Intel Lunar Lake-powered gaming handheld with 3D display will sell for $1,699 — 11-inch screen boasts WQXGA resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

Abxylute is known for producing affordable Android handheld consoles, such as the One Pro, and wireless controllers. However, it appears to be entering the premium Windows gaming segment with the launch of the Abxylute 3D One. According to VideoCardz, this “handheld” gaming device will feature a 10.95-inch screen and weigh around 1.11 kg or around 2.45 pounds. It seems to be based on Tencent’s Sunday Dragon 3D One, first revealed in November 2024 and showcased at CES 2025.

It’s not the only handheld to feature such a large display — the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 also boasts a 10.95-inch screen size. However, the 3D One features a 3D viewing mode, providing a glasses-free 3D experience through an eye-tracking system. Although most game titles do not support this feature out of the box, the company says that it has tuned about 50 Steam games to make them compatible with the feature through “deep effect mode.” It has also developed an app that converts photos and videos into 3D, allowing users to utilize this device fully.

Aside from its 3D capabilities, the screen boasts a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, providing a taller 16:10 aspect ratio and a smooth gaming experience. It also boasts an Intel Core Ultra 258V processor, similar to what the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and 7 AI+ have under the hood, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory. The device features a 50Wh battery, which is worryingly smaller than the 80Wh found in the ROG Ally X, but comes with detachable controllers, similar to those found on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Lenovo Legion Go.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Abxylute) (Image credit: Abxylute) (Image credit: Abxylute)

The company even showcased a keyboard deck, transforming the 3D One into a laptop for productivity and positioning it to compete with the Asus ROG Z Flow gaming tablet. However, it’s unclear whether this accessory comes with the package or if it must be purchased separately.

The gaming handheld is priced at $1,699, which makes it significantly more expensive than its competitors (the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 is priced at $1,099, but it doesn’t feature 3D technology). Abxylute states that the console is expected to arrive in September, although we’re unsure if it will be readily available in the U.S. and how tariffs will impact its prices.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.