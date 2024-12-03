MSI's new Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ bring Intel Lunar Lake performance to handhelds

MSI just launched the next generation Claw gaming handhelds, featuring the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD (which MSI claims is easily accessible for upgrades). The company’s two new handhelds, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+, have almost the same specifications. The only noticeable difference between them is screen size, battery capacity, and thus the dimensions.

So, whether you prefer the largest possible display for maximum immersion or want something more portable, you’re not sacrificing anything in terms of performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications MSI Claw 8 AI+ MSI Claw 7 AI+ Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Memory 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 (integrated) 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 (integrated) Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Easy Access 1x NVMe M.2 2230 SSD Gen4 x4 Graphics Intel Arc 140 GPU (integrated) Intel Arc 140 GPU (integrated) Display 8-inch FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10 Touchscreen, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-level 7-inch FHD (1920x1080), Touchscreen, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-level Audio 2x 2W speakers, DTS, supports Hi-Res Audio 2x 2W speakers, DTS, supports Hi-Res Audio Sensors 6-axis IMU, vibration motor 6-axis IMU, vibration motor Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 / Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.34 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4/DP/USB Type-C PD 3.0, 1x microSD slot, 1x 3.5mm combo jack, 1x power button with fingerprint sensor 2x Thunderbolt 4/DP/USB Type-C PD 3.0, 1x microSD slot, 1x 3.5mm combo jack, 1x power button with fingerprint sensor Battery 80Whr 6-cell Li-Po 54.5Whr 6-cell Li-Po Adapter 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0 Dimensions (W x D x H) 299 x 126 x 24mm 290 x 117 x 21.2mm Weight 795g 675g Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home

MSI didn’t share the price for these handhelds in its announcement, and they still aren’t listed in MSI’s US e-shop. Nevertheless, Amazon preorders for these devices are already up, with the Claw 8 AI+ priced at $899 with 1TB storage and the Claw 7 AI+ retailing for $100 less at $799, but with a reduced 512GB storage capacity (different to MSI's spec sheets).

What makes these devices unique right now, is the use of Intel processors, whereas most mainstream competitors, like the ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go, use AMD chips. Aside from improved processing, the new generation MSI Claw handhelds feature redesigned joysticks, bumpers, D-pads, and hall-effect triggers for improved accuracy, consistency, and better ergonomics during gaming. Although Tencent also revealed an 11-inch handheld that has the same processor, it’s still in development and we don’t believe that it will be readily available in the U.S.

(Image credit: MSI)

Intel’s Lunar Lake chips offer improved efficiency, allowing gamers to enjoy longer sessions on battery, especially as it only runs at 17W for these new handhelds. Even so, MSI claims that the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and 7 AI+ deliver “113% higher peak FPS and an average 20% higher FPS under identical power conditions”.

Because the new Claw AI+ devices come with a plethora of ports, MSI says that these new handhelds would make great mini-PCs and will also have Copilot+ capabilities. These handhelds will also get an exclusive App Player, which allows you to install both Windows and Android games on the device. All these features make it quite a versatile device, useful for both work and play.