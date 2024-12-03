MSI's new Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ bring Intel Lunar Lake performance to handhelds

A Core Ultra 7 258V, with Arc 140V graphics, in your hands.

MSI Claw 8 AI+ hero image
(Image credit: MSI)

MSI just launched the next generation Claw gaming handhelds, featuring the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD (which MSI claims is easily accessible for upgrades). The company’s two new handhelds, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+, have almost the same specifications. The only noticeable difference between them is screen size, battery capacity, and thus the dimensions.

So, whether you prefer the largest possible display for maximum immersion or want something more portable, you’re not sacrificing anything in terms of performance.

SpecificationsMSI Claw 8 AI+MSI Claw 7 AI+
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 7 258VIntel Core Ultra 7 258V
Memory32GB LPDDR5x-8533 (integrated)32GB LPDDR5x-8533 (integrated)
StorageUp to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Easy Access1x NVMe M.2 2230 SSD Gen4 x4
GraphicsIntel Arc 140 GPU (integrated)Intel Arc 140 GPU (integrated)
Display8-inch FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10 Touchscreen, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-level7-inch FHD (1920x1080), Touchscreen, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-level
Audio2x 2W speakers, DTS, supports Hi-Res Audio2x 2W speakers, DTS, supports Hi-Res Audio
Sensors6-axis IMU, vibration motor6-axis IMU, vibration motor
ConnectivityWi-Fi 7 / Bluetooth 5.4Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.34
Ports2x Thunderbolt 4/DP/USB Type-C PD 3.0, 1x microSD slot, 1x 3.5mm combo jack, 1x power button with fingerprint sensor2x Thunderbolt 4/DP/USB Type-C PD 3.0, 1x microSD slot, 1x 3.5mm combo jack, 1x power button with fingerprint sensor
Battery80Whr 6-cell Li-Po54.5Whr 6-cell Li-Po
Adapter65W USB Type-C PD 3.065W USB Type-C PD 3.0
Dimensions (W x D x H)299 x 126 x 24mm290 x 117 x 21.2mm
Weight795g675g
Operating SystemWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 Home

MSI didn’t share the price for these handhelds in its announcement, and they still aren’t listed in MSI’s US e-shop. Nevertheless, Amazon preorders for these devices are already up, with the Claw 8 AI+ priced at $899 with 1TB storage and the Claw 7 AI+ retailing for $100 less at $799, but with a reduced 512GB storage capacity (different to MSI's spec sheets).

What makes these devices unique right now, is the use of Intel processors, whereas most mainstream competitors, like the ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go, use AMD chips. Aside from improved processing, the new generation MSI Claw handhelds feature redesigned joysticks, bumpers, D-pads, and hall-effect triggers for improved accuracy, consistency, and better ergonomics during gaming. Although Tencent also revealed an 11-inch handheld that has the same processor, it’s still in development and we don’t believe that it will be readily available in the U.S.

MSI Claw 8 AI+

(Image credit: MSI)

Intel’s Lunar Lake chips offer improved efficiency, allowing gamers to enjoy longer sessions on battery, especially as it only runs at 17W for these new handhelds. Even so, MSI claims that the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and 7 AI+ deliver “113% higher peak FPS and an average 20% higher FPS under identical power conditions”.

Because the new Claw AI+ devices come with a plethora of ports, MSI says that these new handhelds would make great mini-PCs and will also have Copilot+ capabilities. These handhelds will also get an exclusive App Player, which allows you to install both Windows and Android games on the device. All these features make it quite a versatile device, useful for both work and play.

