Tencent reveals Lunar Lake-powered 11-inch handheld packing Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, 2.5K 120Hz display, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of storage

If you weren't delighted with the miniature screen size of existing devices, Tencent has something new for handheld enthusiasts. Videocardz reports that Tencent has announced a new handheld—which is less of a handheld and more of a portable console—the Sunday Dragon 3D One. An Intel Lunar Lake CPU powers this whopping handheld, alongside a massive 11-inch display for a more immersive viewing experience—provided you can hold the thing in your hands.

The 3D One features the Core Ultra 7 258V - packing four P-Cores (Lion Cove), four E-Cores (Skymont), and the Arc 140V iGPU (Integrated GPU) with eight Xe2 cores. Our extensive testing shows that Intel's latest Lunar Lake processors have caught up to AMD's Strix Point (Ryzen AI 300 APUs) in gaming. In terms of memory, we see 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 RAM - sufficient for modern tasks but is not upgradeable since it comes soldered on the CPU die. The specifications mention a "high-speed" 1TB SSD that should be upgradeable - if you want higher speeds or capacities.

Interestingly, the 3D One might be the first Lunar Lake handheld available - if it manages to hit shelves this year since MSI's Claw 8 AI+ is slated for an early 2025 launch. But don't get your hopes up, as Videocardz reports that the 3D One is merely a prototype - at least for now. Boasting a massive 11-inch 2560x1440 display with a 120Hz refresh rate - the 3D One could function as a makeshift laptop given its large size. On the flip side, GPD is readying its Pocket 4 mini-laptops but even they cap out at 8.8 inches for the display. Tencent's latest handheld incorporates real-time eye-tracking technology for a glasses-free 3D (autostereoscopic) experience. As per reports, Tencent has optimized a handful of games including Path of Exile, Blade & Soul, and Arena Breakout: Infinite for this technology.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tencent via Videocardz) (Image credit: Tencent via Videocardz) (Image credit: Tencent via Videocardz)

The pre-installed controllers employ Hall Effect joysticks, linear triggers, and two customizable buttons at the back. Even so, the controllers are detachable so if you want to swap them out for third-party ones; you can - just make sure they're compatible with the 3D One given its unconventional size. Likewise, there is support for 100W fast-charging though the battery capacity is not mentioned.

Admittedly, the 3D One follows a very eccentric design philosophy. You'd expect handhelds to be ergonomic and actually function like handhelds; something you can hold in your hands for long gaming sessions. Nonetheless, small screen sizes are sometimes unappealing and just not large enough to capture the depth and beauty of a game. The 3D One is still in the development phase - a prototype - and may be limited in supply, geographically, and due to its potential niche appeal.