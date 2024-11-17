GPD announces official pricing for its Pocket 4 mini-laptops — The $1,466 unit packs 12-core Ryzen AI HX 370, 64GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and 144Hz 2.5K display

Back in August, GPD announced the Pocket 4 mini laptop, which was supposedly the first handheld to employ AMD's latest Strix Point APUs. Following that, GPD Game Consoles has recently shared the pricing structure for these handhelds at X—starting at $895 with AMD's Zen 4-based Ryzen 7 8840U model and as high as $1,466 if you want the flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 decked out with 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

The GPD Pocket 4 mini weighs in at just 770g while seamlessly functioning like a handheld, laptop, or tablet and features a physical keyboard, a touch screen, and even a touchpad. The updated model makes use of AMD's Zen 4 (Hawk Point) and Zen 5 (Strix Point) APUs - each intended for different price brackets. We expect all models to retain similar specifications apart from the APU and RAM/SSD capacities. The Pocket Mini 4 offers memory running at 7,500 MT/s, a 2.5K 8.8-inch 144 Hz panel with a 97% DCI-P3 color gamut at 500nits, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity alongside a 28W TDP.

Per the official list, the base GPD Pocket 4 starts at $895 or $829 during the IGG campaign - wielding 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage - powered by AMD's Radeon 7 8840U APU with eight Zen 4 cores and the Radeon 780M iGPU.

The cheapest Strix Point version uses the Ryzen AI 9 HX 365 with 10 Zen 5 cores and the Radeon 880M iGPU. This model has a retail price of $1157 and comes with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for all your storage needs.

The flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with 12 Zen 5 cores is reserved for the highest configuration - fueled by AMD's fastest Radeon 890M iGPU - topping out at 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage at $1,466, even though there exists a 4TB version as well.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Cores/Threads iGPU RAM/SSD Promotion Price Retail Price Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12 (4x Zen 5 + 8x Zen 5c) / 24 Radeon 890M with 16 CUs 64GB/2TB $1335 $1466 Ryzen AI 9 HX 365 10 (4x Zen 5 + 6x Zen 5c) / 20 Radeon 880M with 12 CUs 32GB/2TB $1057 $1157 Ryzen 7 8840U 8 (All Zen 4) / 16 Radeon 780M with 12 CUs 16GB/1TB $829 $895

In addition, GPD also announced a few add-ons including an EIA RS-232 module for legacy devices priced at $20 and a 4G LTE module for connectivity on the go at $125. Besides that, the Pocket 4 lacks an OCuLink port so you'd have to resort to USB4 if you wish to use an eGPU.

As it stands, GPD has not announced a release window for the Pocket 4. However, we should see supply by the end of this year if the crowdfunding campaign goes as planned.

Remember that crowdfunding a project is not a guarantee of receiving a finished product. Backing a crowdfunded project is akin to an investment; you believe in the project and want it to succeed. You are not purchasing a retail product.