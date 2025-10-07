The best Switch 2 accessories this Amazon Prime Day 2025 — controllers, cameras, cases, screen protectors, and more
Essential accessories to have for your Switch 2 console
Already got a Nintendo Switch 2? Then you're currently one of the lucky ones, but if you've also managed to snag one recently or have found available stock, what about accessories for your new console?
There are many official, licensed, and unofficial accessories available with a wide range of pricing. It's also Amazon Prime Day 2025 and various other sales events this week, so now is an excellent time to hunt for deals and the best prices on Switch 2 peripherals and accessories.
One of the most important extras you'll most likely want to pick up is a microSD Express memory expansion card. I won't bother listing them all in this roundup, as we already have a handy list of the best microSD Express cards for the Switch 2 and where to buy them.
Other accessories to consider are screen protectors, carry cases, and peripherals such as controllers, headsets, and cameras.
The licensed Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card is available from the Nintendo Shop and partnered retailers, such as Target, Walmart, GameStop, and Best Buy.
Also available from Walmart for $59
The Killswitch Ultra pack from Dbrand is a combination of protective items and ergonomics to enhance your console experience. Included is the rugged Killswitch protective case/skin, a hard travel cover, 2x screen protectors, thumb-stick grips, and a dock adapter as the Switch 2's girth increases with the Killswitch cover and will not fit in the standard dock.
The Killswitch skin not only protects against bumps but also increases the thickness of the side Joy-Con grips for a better handheld experience.
A rugged protective skin that fits around the Nintendo Switch 2, offering limited protection against bumps and scrapes, and also changing the ergonomics of the console in your hands.
For securely storing your Switch 2 physical media, the Hori Game Card case can house your game cards and microSD memory cards, protecting them during transit. This is an officially licensed Nintendo Switch product.
There's nothing worse than a scratch on your screen to ruin your gaming experience. A screen protector should be an essential buy, and this deal helps you out.
With an applicator for installing your protector perfectly, the Spigen Tempered Glass screen protector will extend the view quality of your console's screen.
The Nintendo Switch 2 camera lets you join your friend on screen in party chat for multiplayer fun. The camera sports a 1080p resolution and connects via USB-C.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller includes a C Button for opening the GameChat menu, GL/GR buttons that you can freely map to any button, an audio jack for headphones and headsets, HD Rumble 2, motion controls, built-in amiibo support, and a capture button.
Circular plastic steering wheel cases for your Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons that help to immerse you in a Switch 2 driving game, such as Mario Kart World. The Joy-Cons simply click into the cases for instant action.
The Nintendo Switch 2 burns through power quickly, so never be denied game time from a flat battery, thanks to the Anker Power Bank. A massive 25,000mAh lets you fully charge your switch in no time. This charger has multiple retractable USB-C cables and 100W fast charging. A handy screen lets you keep tabs on power status and charging speeds.
Pop the USB-C adapter into your Switch 2 and connect wirelessly to your handheld console for clearer game sounds. The Arctis Nova 5P has a retractable microphone and can connect simultaneously to Bluetooth. Soft, comfortable earpads and an elasticated headband allow for hours of gaming without getting headset fatigue.
We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.