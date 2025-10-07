The best Switch 2 accessories this Amazon Prime Day 2025 — controllers, cameras, cases, screen protectors, and more

Already got a Nintendo Switch 2? Then you're currently one of the lucky ones, but if you've also managed to snag one recently or have found available stock, what about accessories for your new console?

There are many official, licensed, and unofficial accessories available with a wide range of pricing. It's also Amazon Prime Day 2025 and various other sales events this week, so now is an excellent time to hunt for deals and the best prices on Switch 2 peripherals and accessories.

One of the most important extras you'll most likely want to pick up is a microSD Express memory expansion card. I won't bother listing them all in this roundup, as we already have a handy list of the best microSD Express cards for the Switch 2 and where to buy them.

Other accessories to consider are screen protectors, carry cases, and peripherals such as controllers, headsets, and cameras.

Save 26% Dbrand Killswitch Ultra Pack: was $134 now $99 at dbrand The Killswitch Ultra pack from Dbrand is a combination of protective items and ergonomics to enhance your console experience. Included is the rugged Killswitch protective case/skin, a hard travel cover, 2x screen protectors, thumb-stick grips, and a dock adapter as the Switch 2's girth increases with the Killswitch cover and will not fit in the standard dock. The Killswitch skin not only protects against bumps but also increases the thickness of the side Joy-Con grips for a better handheld experience. Read more ▼

Hori Nintendo Switch 24-Slot Game Card Case: $9 at Amazon For securely storing your Switch 2 physical media, the Hori Game Card case can house your game cards and microSD memory cards, protecting them during transit. This is an officially licensed Nintendo Switch product. Read more ▼

Save 46% Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector: was $24 now $13 at Amazon There's nothing worse than a scratch on your screen to ruin your gaming experience. A screen protector should be an essential buy, and this deal helps you out. With an applicator for installing your protector perfectly, the Spigen Tempered Glass screen protector will extend the view quality of your console's screen. Read more ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54 at Best Buy The Nintendo Switch 2 camera lets you join your friend on screen in party chat for multiplayer fun. The camera sports a 1080p resolution and connects via USB-C. Read more ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $89 at Best Buy The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller includes a C Button for opening the GameChat menu, GL/GR buttons that you can freely map to any button, an audio jack for headphones and headsets, HD Rumble 2, motion controls, built-in amiibo support, and a capture button. Read more ▼

Save 34% Anker Anker Power Bank, 25,000mAh Portable Charger: was $134 now $89 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch 2 burns through power quickly, so never be denied game time from a flat battery, thanks to the Anker Power Bank. A massive 25,000mAh lets you fully charge your switch in no time. This charger has multiple retractable USB-C cables and 100W fast charging. A handy screen lets you keep tabs on power status and charging speeds. Read more ▼

Save 20% SteelSeries SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P Wireless Gaming Headset: was $149 now $119 at Amazon Pop the USB-C adapter into your Switch 2 and connect wirelessly to your handheld console for clearer game sounds. The Arctis Nova 5P has a retractable microphone and can connect simultaneously to Bluetooth. Soft, comfortable earpads and an elasticated headband allow for hours of gaming without getting headset fatigue. Read more ▼

