Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live — The Best Tech & PC Hardware Deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more
Here are the best Amazon Prime Big Deals Day tech and PC Hardware deals, as they happen live!
We're scouring the hottest sales at all retailers for the best Amazon Prime Big Deals Day deals on gaming GPUs, CPUs, desktop PCs, laptops, monitors, and even hard drives, among other items, and collecting those here for you, live. We aren't just selecting deals willy-nilly, either; our domain experts are curating a list of the best value items, often based on our in-depth reviews, benchmarks, and extensive historical pricing analysis to ensure that when we say it's a great deal, it truly is.
We'll be updating this deals live blog to help you find the best ways to save money on gear that can upgrade your PC and your entire tech life.
Hottest Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals
Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals Live
The Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains a formidable gaming CPU, boasting eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of up to 5 GHz. Newegg bundles the CPU with a TeamGroup MP44L PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD.
Get the best SSD on the market for most people at just $20 shy of its lowest-ever price.
HOTO's wireless screwdriver has three torque settings, charges over USB-C, and looks surprisingly good. It's even proven quite durable, as I've dropped it off of ladders and my workbench at least a dozen times, and it's still working flawlessly.
This compact kit includes all the essential tools to get you started with your first / next PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 48 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Petalobe, Tork, Stand-off driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx/Torx security, and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, tweezers, brush, and a magnetizer/demagnetizer for your screwdriver bits.
The return of the Master...
Last week, Logitech graced us with the return of the MX Master, its flagship productivity mouse, back for its fourth iteration. New for 2025 are haptic feedback and an "Action Ring" menu. While it's a little heavier than its predecessor, all the signs so far are good, with the MX Master 4 sharing the DNA of the previous model. Imagine our surprise when we woke up and found a $30 discount on this brand new mouse this morning.
A huge 25% off the brand new MX Master 4 to rival Amazon Prime Day, replete with haptic feedback, adjustable sensitivity, and a Magspeed scroll wheel.
SSD deals are sure to be vapors soon, but budget 4TB SSDs are still around
AI data centers are swallowing the world's memory and storage supply, setting the stage for a pricing apocalypse that could last a decade. Tariffs and geopolitical issues also threaten to push prices higher in the coming months. That means prices will go up significantly over the coming months.
Luckily, for now, there are significant discounts available on 4TB and 8TB SSD models, which continue to offer prices of 5 cents per GB on the best-value drives. You can peruse the list below and click on the bold blue price text in the table to see the deals:
Drive
Price
Cost Per GB
Read Speed
Write Speed
Silicon Power US75
$0.04
7,500 MB/s
6,500 MB/s
WD Black SN7100
$0.05
7,250 MB/s
6,900 MB/s
Samsung 990 Evo Plus
$0.06
7,250 MB/s
6,300 MB/s
TeamGroup MP44
$0.06
7,400 MB/s
6,900 MB/s
WD Black SN850X
$0.07
7,300 MB/s
6,600 MB/s
Samsung 990 Pro
$0.07
7,450 MB/s
6,900 MB/s
Samsung 9100 Pro
$0.09
14,800 MB/s
13,400 MB/s
Kingston Fury Renegade
$0.11
7,300 MB/s
7,000 MB/s
There are many more 4TB SSDs on sale, as well as plenty of 8TB SSDs, which you can find in our constantly updated 4TB and 8TB SSD deals post.
