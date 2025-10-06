Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live — The Best Tech & PC Hardware Deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more

We're scouring the hottest sales at all retailers for the best Amazon Prime Big Deals Day deals on gaming GPUs, CPUs, desktop PCs, laptops, monitors, and even hard drives, among other items, and collecting those here for you, live. We aren't just selecting deals willy-nilly, either; our domain experts are curating a list of the best value items, often based on our in-depth reviews, benchmarks, and extensive historical pricing analysis to ensure that when we say it's a great deal, it truly is.

We'll be updating this deals live blog to help you find the best ways to save money on gear that can upgrade your PC and your entire tech life.

Hottest Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals Live

Save 20% ($90) AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: was $449 now $359 at Amazon The Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains a formidable gaming CPU, boasting eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of up to 5 GHz. Newegg bundles the CPU with a TeamGroup MP44L PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD. Read more ▼