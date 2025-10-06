Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live — The Best Tech & PC Hardware Deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more

Here are the best Amazon Prime Big Deals Day tech and PC Hardware deals, as they happen live!

Best Prime Day PC and laptop deals
We're scouring the hottest sales at all retailers for the best Amazon Prime Big Deals Day deals on gaming GPUs, CPUs, desktop PCs, laptops, monitors, and even hard drives, among other items, and collecting those here for you, live. We aren't just selecting deals willy-nilly, either; our domain experts are curating a list of the best value items, often based on our in-depth reviews, benchmarks, and extensive historical pricing analysis to ensure that when we say it's a great deal, it truly is.

We'll be updating this deals live blog to help you find the best ways to save money on gear that can upgrade your PC and your entire tech life.

Hottest Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals Live

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
Save 20% ($90)
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: was $449 now $359 at Amazon

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains a formidable gaming CPU, boasting eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of up to 5 GHz. Newegg bundles the CPU with a TeamGroup MP44L PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB with Heatsink
Save 15% ($55.99)
Samsung 990 Pro 4TB with Heatsink: was $374.99 now $319 at BHPhoto

Get the best SSD on the market for most people at just $20 shy of its lowest-ever price.

HOTO NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set
Save 23%
HOTO NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set: was $64.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

HOTO's wireless screwdriver has three torque settings, charges over USB-C, and looks surprisingly good. It's even proven quite durable, as I've dropped it off of ladders and my workbench at least a dozen times, and it's still working flawlessly.

Strebito 64 Piece Electronics Toolkit
Save 25% ($4)
Strebito 64 Piece Electronics Toolkit: was $15.99 now $11.99 at Amazon

This compact kit includes all the essential tools to get you started with your first / next PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 48 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Petalobe, Tork, Stand-off driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx/Torx security, and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, tweezers, brush, and a magnetizer/demagnetizer for your screwdriver bits.

The return of the Master...

Logitech MX Master 4
Save 25% ($30)
Logitech MX Master 4 : was $119.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy

A huge 25% off the brand new MX Master 4 to rival Amazon Prime Day, replete with haptic feedback, adjustable sensitivity, and a Magspeed scroll wheel.

SSD deals are sure to be vapors soon, but budget 4TB SSDs are still around

Swipe to scroll horizontally
4TB SSDs

Drive

Price

Cost Per GB

Read Speed

Write Speed

Silicon Power US75

$192

$0.04

7,500 MB/s

6,500 MB/s

WD Black SN7100

$229

$0.05

7,250 MB/s

6,900 MB/s

Samsung 990 Evo Plus

$235

$0.06

7,250 MB/s

6,300 MB/s

TeamGroup MP44

$244

$0.06

7,400 MB/s

6,900 MB/s

WD Black SN850X

$255

$0.07

7,300 MB/s

6,600 MB/s

Samsung 990 Pro

$299

$0.07

7,450 MB/s

6,900 MB/s

Samsung 9100 Pro

$392

$0.09

14,800 MB/s

13,400 MB/s

Kingston Fury Renegade

$449

$0.11

7,300 MB/s

7,000 MB/s

There are many more 4TB SSDs on sale, as well as plenty of 8TB SSDs, which you can find in our constantly updated 4TB and 8TB SSD deals post.

