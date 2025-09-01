Samsung’s 4TB 990 Pro drops to less than 7 cents per GB on Labor Day — enjoy this great 4TB SSD for $270

Samsung's capacious 990 Pro 4TB gained great praise as the fastest SSD we'd tested two years ago. Its Achilles Heel - the price - has been up and down ever since. Today, we noticed that this 4TB M.2 2280 form factor drive has dropped in price - just in time for a Labor Day bargain.

At the new price, we calculate that the cost for this significant chunk of storage works out at under 7 cents per gigabyte (~6.7 cents, actually), which is very appealing.

When we reviewed this Samsung 990 Pro 4TB, we praised the device's class-leading performance. Specifically, it was able to achieve read and write speeds of up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s. Our reviewer was also taken aback by its 1.6 / 1.55 million random read and write IOPS, respectively. A confidence inspiring five-year warranty rated for 2,400TB of endurance was another hallmark of a quality product under scrutiny. Samsung’s use of TLC NAND, aided by an LPDDR4 cache, and sticking to a slim single-sided PCB design, were also singled out for plaudits.

The only real drawback with this choice of SSD was the launch price.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As well as the widely praised hardware, Samsung's Data Migration software and gold standard Samsung Magician application should make installing and commissioning this fast SSD a cinch. Furthermore, the Magician toolbox provides drive and system information, diagnostics, performance testing and optimization, overprovisioning, LED/RGB control, encryption, and more.

Please note that the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB deal today does not include a custom heatsink. You might not care about a bundled heatsink, especially if you have some already, perhaps integrated with your motherboard design. However, we'd definitely recommend fixing one to this superfast PCIe 4.0 x4 drive for smooth sailing (and computing). The good news is, you can also get the same 4TB model with a bundled heatsink for just an extra $10, that's $279.99 today.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.