Lenovo cancels some Legion Go 2 pre-orders, delays others due to massive demand — says it can't ship handheld consoles 'in a timely manner'

Several gamers have had their Lenovo Legion Go 2 pre-orders canceled by the company after it said that it could not ship its latest handheld console on time. Many had been asking about the delay on the handheld, and the company answered the issue on its AMA Reddit post, saying, “The truth is pre-orders for the Legion Go Gen 2 has substantially exceeded our projections, leading to unforeseen delivery range extensions.” It also added, “That said, we will need to cancel some pre-orders placed directly on Lenovo.com. We don’t believe in holding onto customer payments for products we can’t ship in a timely manner.”

This disappointing news has hit several gamers, who won’t be getting their handheld at all, at least for the foreseeable future. Despite that, a few users will still receive their consoles, but at a much later date. According to TechPowerUp, there are reports that device shipments have been moved from the original early-October shipping date, as promised on the pre-order form, to early to mid-November. The company did offer a 10% discount coupon to affected users, but they can only use it for their “next Lenovo purchase.”

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is the company’s follow-up to its original gaming handheld and is powered by a Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip replete with an OLED screen. It’s a direct competitor to the upcoming Asus ROG Ally 2, which doesn’t have a release date yet, although Asus is expected to deliver the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X on October 16. MSI also has its own AMD Z2 Extreme-powered handheld in the Claw 8, which has outperformed the Intel chip in the previous iteration of its handheld and is scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks.

All this pre-order brouhaha is bringing back memories of electronics shortages, particularly with the launch of the PlayStation 5 and the various problems consumers faced when buying the latest GPUs. Thankfully, Nintendo seemed to have solved the problem with the launch of the Switch 2, which beat the Switch 1’s opening month by a million units in just four days. Lenovo said that it’s working to deliver consoles to retailers and customers, so availability should improve in the coming weeks. Hopefully, this will materialize so that we can avoid scalpers taking advantage of the situation and selling the gaming handheld at ridiculous markups.

