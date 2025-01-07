Lenovo’s Legion Go S handheld is powered by AMD’s Z2 Go, runs SteamOS or Windows

Lenovo’s original Legion Go gaming handheld didn’t exactly get the warmest of receptions when it arrived in mid-2023 . But the company is back with three new models here in 2025, all running either the familiar AMD Z1 Extreme processor or the new Z2.

Legion Go S: Powered by SteamOS or Windows 11

The Legion Go S ditches the detachable controllers of the previous Legion Go, in favor of a more traditional (and lighter, at 1.63 pounds) design. The white model runs Windows 11, while a “Nebula Violet” version will ship with Valve’s SteamOS – offering up a simpler and more console-like experience, but making it harder to buy and play games outside of Valve’s ecosystem.



Both models (officially called the Legion Go S and Legion Go S – Powered by SteamOS) feature the same hardware. You get a Z2 or Z1 Extreme processor, an 8-inch 1920x1200 LCD touchscreen (rated at 500 nits and 120 Hz), a 55.5 WHr battery, and up to 32GB of 6400 DDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage. And for those looking to add a roomier drive, Lenovo’s spec sheets indicate standard-sized 2280 M.2 SSDs are supported.



Port selection is comprised of a MicroSD card slot, two USB 4.0 ports up top, and an audio jack. Lenovo says the Windows-powered Legion Go S will be available in January for a starting price of around $729, while the Legion Go – Powered by SteamOS will arrive in May, with an expected starting price of $499. Lenovo adds, though, that additional configurations of the Windows-powered model will be available starting May 2025, with an expected starting price of $599. A company rep told us that, once both are available, you should be able to get a Legion Go S, running Windows or SteamOS, with the same AMD Z2 Go CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB Storage, for $599. The $729 Legion Go S running Windows will double the RAM to 32GB.

Legion Go 2 prototype: detachable mouse controller returns

On the higher end of the handheld spectrum, Lenovo also showed off a prototype of a next-gen Legion Go. This version keeps the detachable controllers (including the questionable mouse sensor that lets you turn the right control stick into the world’s least ergonomic gaming mouse), while rounding the edges of the controllers, making the D-pad circular, and upping the battery substantially, from 49.2 to 74 WHr.



The display remains 8.8 inches and 144 Hz, but this time it’s OLED and Lenovo (smartly, IMO) dropped the resolution down from 2560x1600 to a more reasonable 1920x1200. The touch display is also rated for 500 nits of brightness and features variable refresh rate support. Lenovo says the second-gen Legion Go will ship with a Ryzen Z2 and up to 2TB of storage and 32GB of fast 7500 MHz RAM when it arrives sometime in 2025. Port selection was still undetermined when we wrote this.