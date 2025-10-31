Save $440 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16-inch 2.5K OLED gaming laptop with RTX 5070

The deals are really beginning to pop ahead of the Black Friday build-up, which is actually a change from previous years. The sales seem to be starting earlier than ever, which isn't so great, since the excitement burns out quickly, but if there are deals to be had on our favorite tech, we're here for that. Now's the time to make a list of any tech you're interested in picking up this year, and note down the prices so you can see how much of a discount you're getting. Today's deal features a Lenovo gaming laptop with great gaming specs and a competitive price while on sale.

Best Buy is offering $440 off the cost of the (Gen 10) Lenovo Legion 5i 16-inch 2.5K OLED Gaming Laptop, bringing the price to $1599.99. The original list price of this laptop is a hefty $2039.99, which is a steep amount for anyone's budget. The Legion 5i (2025) comes in a variety of configurations, but this seems to be the best bang-for-buck variant I could find.

The Lenovo Legion 5i (83F3000HUS) in this deal features a 16-inch OLED screen with a sharp 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. This Gen 10 Legion 5i uses an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Series 2 processor with a 2.1GHz base clock and Nvidia's mobile RTX 5070 graphics with 8GB of VRAM. An ample 32GB of memory and a 1TB SSD fill out the main hardware specifications of this gaming laptop.

Other features of the Legion 5i include USB-C DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt, Wi-Fi 7, an RGB backlit keyboard, and a 5 megapixel webcam. The battery is rated for 8.7 hours of use, but, as we've commonly found with gaming laptops that use powerful GPUs and especially OLED screens, the battery can drain very quickly. Of course, for full gaming potential, this laptop should be plugged in.

