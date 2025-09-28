Acer Predator XB273K V5 27-inch 4K gaming monitor review: Vivid color and dual refresh rate capable

The Acer Predator XB273K V5 is one of the best 4K gaming monitors you’ll find for less than $400. It offers a razor-sharp image, vivid color and premium video processing for satisfying and addictive gameplay.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

With the best OLED gaming monitors taking over premium display categories, the prices of other high-end technologies are coming down. That means you can find 4K panels with fast refresh rates for less than $400.

If you’re a fan of pixel density, 27 inches is a great way to go. 3840x2160 in a 27-inch panel means 168ppi, one of the highest values currently available. I’ve looked at a few of these screens and found all of them to deliver excellent performance and image quality for the money. Here, I’m looking at Acer’s newest Predator model, the XB273K V5. This 27-inch panel has an edge LED backlight, 160 Hz at 4K resolution, 320 Hz at FHD resolution, Adaptive-Sync, HDR10, and wide gamut color. At this writing, it sells for $380, so let’s take a look.

Acer Predator XB273K V5 Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Panel Type / Backlight IPS / W-LED, edge array Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution and Refresh Rate 3840x2160 @ 160 Hz Row 3 - Cell 0 1920x1080 @ 320 Hz Row 4 - Cell 0 FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible Native Color Depth and Gamut 10-bit (8-bit+FRC) / DCI-P3 Row 6 - Cell 0 HDR10, DisplayHDR 400 Response Time (GTG) 0.5ms Brightness (mfr) 400 nits Contrast (mfr) 1,000:1 Speakers 2x 2w Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4 Row 12 - Cell 0 2x HDMI 2.1 Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB None Power Consumption 25.2w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base 24.2 x 16.6-22.5 x 9.6 inches (615 x 422 x 244mm) Panel Thickness 2.8 inches (71mm) Bezel Width Top/sides: 0.35 inch (9mm) Row 19 - Cell 0 Bottom: 0.79 inch (20mm) Weight 12.76 pounds (5.8kg) Warranty 3 years

Acer saves money by using an IPS panel with an edge backlight rather than Mini LED, so the XB273K V5 isn’t quite as bright as those screens, but it has plenty of light output with over 450 nits peak for both SDR and HDR content. Field dimming in HDR mode yields excellent contrast over 5,300:1. HDR10 is supported, and you get a wide color gamut too, with around 92% measured coverage of DCI-P3. Pro-level accuracy is included with precise calibration controls and gamut selections for every spec from sRGB to DCI-P3.

Video processing features a well-tuned overdrive and blur reduction via backlight strobe. Alternatively, you can use Adaptive-Sync with either Nvidia or AMD graphics cards. The XB273K V5 is also a dual refresh monitor with 160 Hz max for 4K and 320 Hz for FHD. Once set up, you can make the switch with a single button press on the included remote. It’s called Smart Dial, and once you try it, you’ll want one for every monitor you ever buy going forward.

Gaming features include a set of aiming points, a timer, and a refresh rate indicator. There are no USB ports, but you do get internal speakers and a headphone jack. LED lighting is also absent. Build and styling are typical of the Predator line, which is to say, premium. The XB273K V5 looks and feels the part without costing too much.

For the $380 Acer is asking, this monitor is equipped to deliver a high-performance gaming experience, as well as everyday usability, and even extra color modes for graphics professionals. The price-to-performance ratio here is very favorable.

Assembly and Accessories

A large clamshell box opens to reveal molded pulp forms keeping everything in place. I am a fan of most companies’ recent switch to fully recyclable packaging, as I absolutely hate the crumbly foam that sprinkles itself around my office. The XB273K V5 includes an IEC cord for its internal power supply plus an HDMI cable. The 100mm VESA mount in back comes with fasteners if you want to use an arm or bracket.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Product 360

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The XB273K V5 maintains Acer’s current styling aesthetic for the Predator line with a nice balance of angles and smooth transitions. The little bit at the base of the upright is back with its Transformer-meets-Beaker-from-The-Muppets look shown in the second photo above. Tell me you don’t see it. It has a function that lets you know when the swivel adjustment is centered. The stand and base split at the mouth so you can easily see when it’s off-center. I think this is super clever.

One thing I haven’t seen before is the XB273K V5’s remote, called Smart Dial. Naming aside, this is my new favorite remote. You might think it’s unnecessary for a 27-inch display to have a remote, but once you’ve tried it, you’ll be hooked. It has a little joystick with dedicated buttons for source selection, DFR (Dual Frame Rate), aiming point, and return. It zaps a large IR receiver on the front bezel that works well even at extreme angles. You can also control the OSD with buttons and a joystick in the traditional location along the right back side. A tiny LED shows standby and power status.

The input panel is up and under and includes two HDMI 2.1 and a DisplayPort 1.4 input. A 3.5mm jack accommodates headphones or powered speakers. Or you can listen to the tiny and tinny speakers built into the XB273K V5. They play clearly, but only at upper midrange frequencies. There are no USB ports, nor is there any LED lighting.

OSD Features

The XB273K V5’s OSD appears when you press the remote’s joystick or the one on the panel. It’s an intuitive combination of gaming and professional functions that has everything needed for either use.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are eight sub-menus in total, with game features split into two sections. Game Assistant has timer and aiming point selections, while Gaming features video processing functions such as overdrive, Adaptive-Sync, and VRB, which is the backlight strobe. It has two levels and works extremely well at eliminating almost all motion blur. The Normal setting doesn’t reduce brightness, and it doesn’t have the phasing artifact common to this tech. Extreme is completely blur-free but darker thanks to its shorter pulse width. I found sufficient compensation using just the overdrive, which works smoothly on its Normal setting.

In the Picture menu are basic image controls along with HDR options. I found that even though one is called Auto, it does not automatically switch between HDR and SDR. The best choice there is HDR-400, which follows the HDR10 color and luminance specs exactly. An important option in this menu is Max Brightness, which must be turned on if you want, you guessed it, maximum brightness. It’ll get you around 450 nits peak.

There are eight picture modes but if you make any adjustments at all, the XB273K V5 switches to User. There, you can choose a color space, one of four color temp presets, and a gamma curve. For calibration, Acer provides RGB gain and bias sliders that are very precise.

Two of the panel’s control keys can be programmed to different quick-access functions like overdrive or picture mode selection. You can also specify the function of the P button on the remote. To use DFR (Dual Frame Rate), you must first make your resolution and speed settings in Nvidia or AMD control panels. Once done, you can switch modes with a single press of the DFR button on the remote. When you’re all done tweaking the XB273K V5, there are three settings memories that map to the three game modes.

Acer Predator XB273K V5 Calibration Settings

The XB273K V5 ships with a calibration data sheet, but I found my sample’s grayscale tracking had a little room for improvement. In the User mode, user color temp, I adjusted the RGB gains for a visibly better image. Gamma and color are spot on in either case. To use the wide color gamut for SDR, choose the General option in the colorspace sub-menu. It covers around 92% of DCI-P3. If you choose sRGB, it is accurate, but the calibration controls are grayed out. My recommended SDR settings are below.

For HDR signals, you must make the switch manually from the Picture menu. HDR-400 is the best choice there and it tracks luminance, grayscale and color correctly.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Picture Mode User Brightness 200 nits 32 Brightness 120 nits 14 Brightness 100 nits 9 Brightness 80 nits 6 (min. 58 nits) Contrast 45 Gamma 2.2 Color Temp User Gain – Red 55, Green 48, Blue 51 Row 8 - Cell 0 Bias – Red 50, Green 50, Blue 50

Gaming and Hands-on

Setting up dual refresh operation is the same procedure I’ve followed with other similar displays. Once Windows appears, make sure the XB273K V5 is running at 3840x2160 and choose 160 Hz from the dropdown in either Nvidia or AMD’s control panel. Then, hit the DFR button on the remote. Go back to the control panel and choose 320 Hz. This will lock in, and you won’t have to visit those dialog boxes again. The switch takes a few seconds, but I never had an issue during my tests. Don’t try the switch in game though, most titles I tried it with became unstable. It works most reliably from the Windows desktop. Also, decide whether you’re playing in HDR or SDR first. Otherwise, HDR tone mapping and color will be incorrect.

Most of my past experiences with dual refresh monitors have been in the 32-inch size. For me, the switch to FHD makes the image quite soft and I don’t find it’s worth the reduction in input lag. But at 27 inches, like the XB273K V5, the picture is more palatable at the lower pixel density. There is an obvious uptick in speed and responsiveness, and motion blur goes from almost zero to zero. Acer’s overdrive is top-notch, as in, one of the very best.

The XB273K V5 also has blur reduction via backlight strobe, called VRB, and it too is one of the best examples of the technology. There is no phasing on its Normal setting and brightness stays the same. The Extreme setting removes all traces of blur, but it darkens the image by around 50%. If you have enough graphics horsepower, it isn’t necessary. I could run at 160fps in 4K thanks to the GeForce RTX 4090 in my test PC.

Gaming was a satisfying experience, and I found the XB273K V5 to be one of the best 4K LCDs I’d tried in a while. It was super quick and smooth in both refresh modes. Of course, 4K had the added benefit of super high pixel density, which rendered textural details more sharply than a 32-inch monitor could. Color was vibrant and natural too with deep primaries and natural hues throughout.

Dialing back the fun to get some work done was an easy task for the XB273K V5. It handled graphics and document editing tasks with equal precision. 4K at 27 inches makes for an image that has no visible dot structure, which is great for Photoshop and tiny text in Word and Excel. This is a very capable productivity display.

Takeaway: The XB273K V5’s dual refresh function is one of its major selling points, but I am more attracted to its excellent color, high pixel density and smooth video processing. It also represents one of the best values in the segment at $380. Put the money you save into a high-end video card, and you’ll have a competition-worthy rig. And when it’s time to pay the bills, this monitor gets work done with ease and comfort.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test PC Monitors

MORE: How to Buy a PC Monitor