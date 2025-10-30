LG's 32-inch, 4K OLED gaming monitor falls to $799 — dual-mode display is $500 off

It's an odd time to make purchases or look out for deals on your most-wanted pieces of tech. You are most probably holding out for Black Friday or Cyber Monday before committing to anything, but a large number of super early deals have already started popping up, and some companies have already gone all-in and embraced the Black Friday advertising. Today's deal features a large OLED gaming monitor from LG, with a substantial $500 knocked off the list price, and this is whilst we're still on the cusp of November, but there's always time for a good deal, no matter the time of year.

This gaming monitor features a large, glossy 32-inch OLED screen with dual mode resolutions. Use 4k at 165Hz or go 1080p at 330Hz. Perfect for switching up refresh rates for lower latency in eSports game titles.

LG's UltraGear 32GX850A-B comes with gaming features such as "Crosshair," with a visual crosshair displayed in the center of the screen, to help provide enhanced vision and precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games when not looking down ADS sights. This gaming monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatible, for reducing screen tearing in games at variable refresh rates. For connectivity, the display connections on the UltraGear 32GX850A-B include 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports.

