LG's 32-inch, 4K OLED gaming monitor falls to $799 — dual-mode display is $500 off

It's an odd time to make purchases or look out for deals on your most-wanted pieces of tech. You are most probably holding out for Black Friday or Cyber Monday before committing to anything, but a large number of super early deals have already started popping up, and some companies have already gone all-in and embraced the Black Friday advertising. Today's deal features a large OLED gaming monitor from LG, with a substantial $500 knocked off the list price, and this is whilst we're still on the cusp of November, but there's always time for a good deal, no matter the time of year.

Today's deal is hosted by Best Buy, where they have the 32-inch LG UltraGear 32GX850A-B OLED gaming monitor on sale for just $799.99. This is a $500 discount from the $1299.99 list price. One of the main features of this monitor is the ability to switch resolution and refresh rates for different content. You can have a smooth 165 Hz refresh rate while watching or playing your content in 4K, or switch to a faster 330Hz refresh rate when using the lower-fidelity FHD resolution, a popular choice for gamers that prefer faster refresh rates in eSports gaming titles.

The LG UltraGear 32GX850A-B has a glossy 32-inch OLED panel, which trades better color and clarity for a higher chance of reflections compared to a matte finish. It has a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, with a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.03 millisecond response time, and tight 140 pixels per inch pixel density. The screen is also VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 True Black and HDR 10.

Save 38% ($500) LG UltraGear 32GX850A-B: was $1,299.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy This gaming monitor features a large, glossy 32-inch OLED screen with dual mode resolutions. Use 4k at 165Hz or go 1080p at 330Hz. Perfect for switching up refresh rates for lower latency in eSports game titles.

LG's UltraGear 32GX850A-B comes with gaming features such as "Crosshair," with a visual crosshair displayed in the center of the screen, to help provide enhanced vision and precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games when not looking down ADS sights. This gaming monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatible, for reducing screen tearing in games at variable refresh rates. For connectivity, the display connections on the UltraGear 32GX850A-B include 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports.

