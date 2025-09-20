MSI’s 27-inch 240 Hz OLED QHD gaming monitor drops to its lowest price of $499

QD-OLED monitors offer excellent visuals with deep blacks and vibrant colors, making them one of the best display upgrades for your gaming setup. One such recommended monitor comes from MSI, specifically the MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2, which is currently available at a discounted price at Newegg.



The 27-inch gaming monitor, originally launched at $699, is currently available for $549 during Newegg’s ongoing Shell Shocker sale. For a limited time, you can avail an extra $50 off by applying the promo code GH8P23, bringing the final price down to $499.

Save 29% ($200) MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2: was $699 now $499 at Newegg The MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 is a 27-inch gaming monitor that offers stunning visuals and high-end performance. It features MSI’s third-generation QD-OLED panel, delivering true blacks, vibrant colors, and up to 99% DCI-P3 coverage for both gaming and creative tasks. With a 2560x1440 resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, and an ultra-fast 0.03 ms response time, it ensures smooth, responsive gameplay with minimal motion blur. Read more ▼

The MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 features a third-generation QD-OLED panel, which, according to the company, has been factory pre-calibrated to achieve a delta-E ≤ 2 and an expanded RGB color range of 10-bit. With a resolution of 2560x1440, the monitor provides a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz, paired with a 0.03 ms (GtG) response time, for a sharp and responsive visual experience.

MSI also notes that the monitor is VESA certified for ClearMR 13000 for reduced motion blur and DisplayHDR True Black 400, which ensures high contrast and deep blacks. The panel also supports up to 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it suitable for creative tasks.

In terms of connectivity, the MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 features a DisplayPort (1.4a), two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-C port with support for DisplayPort Alt Mode and 15W power delivery, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other notable features include a specialized Graphene film for improved thermal conductivity and a customized heatsink that enables the monitor to operate without an active cooling fan. To prevent OLED burn-in, MSI’s OLED Care 2.0 offers a range of screen protection optimization mechanisms, in addition to features such as Multi-Logo Detection, Taskbar Detection, and Boundary Detection. The monitor also comes with a three-year burn-in warranty, offering additional peace of mind for consumers.

