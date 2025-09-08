‘USB 5.0’ connection touted on new slim eGPU with RX 7600M XT — Compact OneXGPU Lite unveiled, likely using USB4 v2

Shenzhen-based One-Netbook had its Fall Launch 2025 Event today, showcasing its new SUGAR 1, and X1 Air devices. We’ve known of these products for several weeks, so it was a pleasant surprise when a third device was revealed by One-Netbook's CEO – the OneXGPU Lite. Perhaps most interestingly, the new compact and portable eGPU is claimed to have a USB 5.0 connection for improved throughput. However, there is no such formally announced standard at the time of writing, so we’ll take a closer look at that claim.

USB 5.0 – or is it USB4 v2, or Thunderbolt 5?

A typo or slightly misleading claim that could easily detract from the launch of the OneXGPU Lite is the firm’s highlighting of the ‘USB 5.0’ interface. At the time of writing, we have the latest iteration of this interface branded as USB4 v2. Moreover, all the purported specs of USB 5.0 touted by One-Netbook fall within the realm of USB4 v2. For example, a slide highlighted the ‘theoretical’ 80 Gbps max transfer rate.

But could the USB-C interface on the OneXGPU Lite actually be USB 5.0? Well, we have seen this firm slip out details of unannounced hardware before. This happened with the OneXGPU2 and its Radeon RX 7800M GPU – a previously unannounced part. So, it could be that One-Netbook is aware of an upcoming branding change from the USB-IF and is preemptively applying it to new products. Anyway, all will become apparent in due course.

The device still comes with an OCuLink 64 Gbps connector, for those who have machines/cards that support this connection.

OneXGPU Lite’s compact size

A large portion of the presentation, which gave us the first glimpse of the OneXGPU Lite focused on its diminutive stature. Slides compared the size of this eGPU with typical (~300mm) and even the smallest mini-ITX graphics cards (~180mm) around today. But the OneXGPU Lite is 114mm on its longest side. One-Netbook’s CEO even made a point of shoving the OneXGPU Lite in his suit trouser pocket – it didn’t look like a particularly tight squeeze.

We don’t know why all the measurements of the device weren’t shared on stage. Also, we would have liked to see some discussion of the weight of the unit. The device’s all-aluminum, CNC-machined chassis with 15,065 perforations should help with the weight, as well as cooling.

Demonstrations showed the device being used as a passthrough PSU for up to a 65W laptop/handheld. That indicates road warriors would be able to leave their 65W USB chargers at home if they packed the OneXGPU Lite. But we didn’t see what, if any, external PSU is required by the OneXGPU Lite itself.

The OneXGPU Lite does sport RGB LED lighting, though.

Cooling considerations

Portable eGPUs can be noisy, and making one as compact as this will present challenges. One-Netbook says, to minimize cooling issues, this new device features a vapor chamber cooling-assisted system that reportedly stays at or below 42dBA. Of course, independent testing is required to double-check such claims.

Performance as expected

It is easy to be sniffy about using the old RDNA3 architecture RX 7600M XT, with 8GB VRAM, which will run at up to 120W in this device. However, remember this still delivers a huge leap in performance vs iGPUs like those in the popular Steam Deck or ROG Ally.

The OneXGPU Lite’s Time Spy graphics score of 10245 puts this eGPU firmly into the performance territory of Nvidia’s well-known RTX 4060 at the same 120W-ish. Unlike other Green Team GPUs of this generation, the laptop and desktop RTX 4060 variants are very similar. Also, remember that a Steam Deck or ROG Ally might only achieve a 3,200 Time Spy score at max power.

Exhaustive benchmarks for the OneXGPU Lite’s aren’t really necessary, as it is now a very well known entity. But One-Netbook provides another illustration of the use of this OneXGPU Lite with Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 (Intel Iris Xe).

The OneXGPU Lite elevated the Surface Pro 8’s 3D performance by as much as 721% in Black Myth: Wukong (boosting from 14 to 115fps), according to One-Netbook.

OneXPlayer Launch: Meet the X1 Air, SUGAR 1 & ONEXGPU Lite! | Live - YouTube Watch On

We don’t have a date for OneXGPU Lite availability, or U.S. pricing. However we’ve seen it listed via social media links on the Chinese flagship store for Y3,899. That’s a pretty hefty $550 for a Lite device. If we take off China VAT (13%), that’s still around $480.

