Radeon RX 7800M GPU breaks cover in new gaming benchmarks — Navi 32 delivers between 60 to 80 FPS in God of War 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2

Mini-PC, laptop, and handheld console maker One-Netbook announced the sequel to its OneXGPU eGPU on Indiegogo. The OneXGPU 2 is packed with an unreleased Navi 32 GPU, the AMD RX 7800M, and will be the first device to have this graphics card.

According to the Indiegogo campaign, the AMD RX 7800M features the Navi 32 silicon with 60 Compute Units. This configuration equals 3,840 Stream Processors, the same amount as the desktop Radeon RX 7800 XT. One-Netbook confirmed that the Radeon RX 7800M wields 12GB of GDDR6 memory. Therefore, it's plausible that the Navi 32-powered mobile graphics card has a 192-bit memory interface instead of the 256-bit bus from the desktop counterpart. In a way, the Radeon RX 7800M somewhat slots between a Radeon RX 7800 XT and a Radeon RX 7700 XT.

The Radeon RX 7800M supports up to three displays and has a TDP greater than 20 watts. As for the eGPU enclosure, the OneXGPU 2 has a DC Power Interface, a USB-C 4.0 port, an OCuLink port, an HDMI 2.1 port, two DisplayPort 2.0 ports, two USB-A ports, gigabit LAN, a TF card reader, and an internal slot for an M.2 2280 SSD. It also has RGB lights to make for that extra eye-popping effect.

OneXGPU 2-The World's First Graphics Card Dock Equipped with AMD Radeon RX 7800M - YouTube Watch On

All these ports and features make it pretty similar to the last generation OneXGPU with M.2 SSD support, with the primary difference being the more powerful GPU it hides inside. Nevertheless, the 7800M GPU is a welcome addition to the Radeon RX 7000-series mobile GPU lineup. That’s because there is a pretty big gap between the RX 7600M XT and the RX 7900M in terms of performance. The RX 7800M would nicely bridge the two models, giving gamers a GPU that can deliver performance without breaking the bank.

One-Netbook even posted a test run of the OneXGPU 2 connected to an X1-Mini handheld console, and the GPU produced around 60 to 80 FPS in God of War 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 at maximum image quality. While this might not be the astounding over 120+ FPS you can get with massive GPUs like the RTX 4090 or the RX 7900 XTX, the fact that the OneXGPU 2 gives you decent quality in a portable package is an achievement in itself.

ONEXGPU 2 Connected to X1-MINI for Game Testing - YouTube Watch On

The OneXGPU 2 is now available on Indiegogo, and the campaign is expected to start soon. However, you should note that supporting a company or product on Indiegogo does not equal purchasing it. You’re investing in the One-Netbook’s ability to build and deliver the product. Even though it has a good track record of hitting its goals and sending a finished item, you should know the risks involved before sending your hard-earned money to reserve the OneXGPU 2.