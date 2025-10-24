TSMC says China's rare-earth export restrictions will have limited short-term impact on company — concern lies in transitioning away from China supply

It's not going to run out of rare-earth supplies anytime soon.

Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA) chairman and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) senior vice president and co-COO Cliff Hou said during a question-and-answer session that TSMC has enough rare-earth supply from its sources that it is not concerned about the short-term direct impact of any rare-earth export controls from China. Digitimes reports that TSIA has been monitoring the situation and that it does not expect any significant impact within the next couple of years. However, the primary issue lies in the transition to suppliers from Australia and other regions, should China completely stop rare-earth exports, which he says will take time.

Despite the name, rare-earth materials aren’t rare at all, at least geologically speaking. However, the limited infrastructure required to extract and refine them is what makes them quite difficult to attain, with China owning over 85% of global processing capacity. The country has used this advantage in global trade negotiations, with Beijing declaring in 2024 that all its rare earth resources are now state-owned. It then banned some rare earth exports in April 2025, when President Donald Trump announced his far-reaching tariffs on all imports into the United States. This export ban was lifted in July in exchange for the White House removing export licenses for EDA software, but was reinstated with far more implications in October.

