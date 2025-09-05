Anker brings beastly 14-port dock, plus new compact chargers and portable batteries to IFA

Anker has long been a leader in innovative chargers and related accessories, and the company brought some of its newest devices to the IFA trade show in Berlin, including a dock, a beefy portable battery, and a surprisingly compact 160W charger, all a part of its high-end Prime lineup.

14-port Anker Prime Docking Station

First up is the company's latest Prime dock, which is loaded with ports – 14, to be precise. It brings three USB-C, three USB-A, two HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and SD / MicroSD slots. There's also basically a GaN charger on board, delivering 140W upstream for fast-charging laptops and other devices. All three of the USB-C support fast charging and data, so no you don't need to choose which port you plug into.



The Prime Dock supports three screens, and up to 8K on one screen, with 4K claimed on the other two. Note that the materials weren't entirely clear and Anker was still setting up its booth, so we weren't able to confirm. But this looks to be a 10 Gbps dock (there is no mention of Thunderbolt or USB4). If so, there must be a fair bit of compression happening if you plan to push a lot of pixels.



As with all three of these new Anker devices, there's a screen and app for info and controls. And the dock's housing hides active cooling to avoid throttling.



The 14-in-1 Anker Prime Dock should arrive on September 5th, with an expected U.S. price of $299.

Anker Prime Power Bank can reportedly charge 40% in 10 mins

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Anker's latest Prime Power Bank looks fairly standard for a 26,250 mAh model here in mid-2025. It's rated to deliver 300Wr with two USB-C ports (140W each) and a USB-A port (up to 22.5W). But its claim to fame is that it can be recharged at up to 250W. The company says it can go from zero to 40% recharge in just 10 minutes, and 85% in 35 min. But that's if you plug a charger into each of its two USB-C ports. It can also do 150W recharging via an optional charging base.



Anker says the Prime Power Bank is 17% smaller and 10% lighter than competing power banks of the same capacity, but it is still a substantial brick, at 159.9 x 38 x 62.7 mm. That's a little slimmer, but otherwise similar dimensions to a 26,000 mAh Baseus charger I bought earlier this year. At 99.75 Wh, it is airplane-friendly, but rules about power banks and their use on flights have been changing lately, so be sure to check before heading to the airport.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The battery also has a screen that shows charging info, and can be adjusted via an app to change settings and dim or turn off the display. It also supports firmware updates for the latest protocols and software features, but that requires the optional base.



Pricing and availability weren't available for the Prime Power Bank as of publication.

Anker 160W Prime Charger

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Anker says its three-USB-C port 160 Prime Charger is 54% smaller than Apple's 140W charger, and it's certainly small for how much power it can dish out. It should fit in most pockets unless you're still rocking skinny jeans.



The three USB-C ports can each max out at 140W, and they can dynamically adapt while charging, so when one device hits 100%, others can pull more power to charge your other devices faster. Again there's a display on the front of the Prime Charger, which provides real-time power info for each port. It can be controlled via Bluetooth with an app to change charging modes, adjust screen brightness, turn on a sleep mode, and more.



The Anker 160W Prime Charger is expected to cost $149 in the U.S, and should be available September 25th.