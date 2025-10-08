Anker’s 25,000 mAh Laptop Power Bank is $89 for Prime Day — this discounted portable charger includes two integrated USB-C cables and 165W max output

Anker is one of the best-known companies in the portable power bank business, offering a wide range of options that span from tiny MagSafe batteries designed to attach to the back of your iPhone to large, portable battery packs that can be rolled around a campsite. Somewhere in between is the Anker Laptop Power Bank, which has a 25,000 mAh capacity and is currently on sale for $89.99, a 33 percent discount from its list price.

So, what do you get for your $90 outlay? Well, a lot actually. The Laptop Power Bank can accept up to 100 watts of input when recharging and supply 100 watts of output to supported devices. If your laptop can accept 100W, the Laptop Power Bank will happily hum along at that rate until it’s depleted. If you recharge the Laptop Power Bank with a 100-watt charger, you’ll replenish 30 percent of its capacity in just 22 minutes.

Save 33% Anker Laptop Power Bank: was $134.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The Anker Laptop Power Bank can supply up to 165 watts when two USB-C ports are in use. It also features a retractable USB-C cable and another integrated cable that doubles as a carrying strap.

If you have USB-C devices on hand, and that’s most of us these days, the Laptop Power Bank has two integrated USB-C cords, so you don’t even have to pack additional ones in your travel bag. One of the USB-C cords can extend to 2.3 feet and can retract into the housing when not in use. A second USB-C cable also serves as a carrying strap. If that isn’t enough, the unit features a regular USB-C port and a USB-A port on the side for charging your other peripherals.

The two integrated USB-C cables and the USB-C port can charge a single device at up to 100 watts. The USB-A port supports a maximum of 33 watts. If you use two USB-C ports at once, you can output a maximum of 165 watts between them, or 133 watts if you’re using one USB-C port and the USB-A port. If you max out the Laptop Power Bank by using all four ports simultaneously, you’re limited to 130 watts maximum output.

Another feature worth noting is that the device has a built-in LCD that can display device temperature, output/input wattage, and current battery health (and cycle count). And because the total battery capacity is 90 WHr, it is TSA-approved for carrying on an airplane, which is nice to know for long-haul flights.