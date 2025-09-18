Gigabyte's upgradeable Aero X16 gaming laptop is on sale for just $1,349 on Best Buy — Get $300 off on this device featuring an RTX 5070, Ryzen 7 AI CPU, and 32 GB RAM

If you're looking for a performant laptop that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, looks sleek, and has all the latest features — we've got the perfect deal for you. It's not easy to find Nvidia's 50-series machines for a low price, especially if you're after a slightly upscale device that doesn't scream "gamer." Fortunately, Gigabyte's Aero X16 is on sale for just $1,349 on Best Buy right now, offering you an insane $300 discount from its list price of $1,649. It's a great deal on a laptop that can work and play comfortably.

Save $300 Gigabyte Aero X16: was $1,649 now $1,349 at Best Buy Featuring an RTX 5070 with a Ryzen 7 processor and 32 GB memory, there is no task this bad boy can't handle. Whether you're a student looking for something that can game on the side, or a video editor trying to manage multiple 4K streams in one timeline, the Aero X16 is a great laptop—made even better at its sale price. Read more ▼

The Aero X16 we're taking a look at today is the RTX 5070 variant, and it's paired up with an 8-core Ryzen Al 7 350 processor. You get an 85W TDP on that 5070, offering you a decent balance between battery and power. More importantly, this model comes with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM — which is plenty already — but you can upgrade the vacant SODIMM slots to add even more. The same goes for the storage, you get 1TB PCIe 4.0 storage that can be expanded with the extra M.2 NVMe slot. In terms of flexibility, this is a clear standout among current-gen mainstream offerings.

As the name suggests, the Aero X16 has a gorgeous 16" screen, featuring a 165 Hz IPS panel with 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. It's no OLED, but the 16:10 aspect ratio offers a bit more screen real estate, and the 1440p resolution keeps things looking sharp no matter what. That screen is accompanied by a solid RGB-lit keyboard, trackpad, and 1080p webcam with Windows Hello. The Aero X16 is healthy in terms of connectivity, too, offering multiple USB-C and USB-A ports with fast speeds, along with HDMI 2.1, headphone jack, and a gigabit Ethernet port.

