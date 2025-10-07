The best Prime Day deals on productivity laptops include great Windows PCs and Macs

If you're looking for a new laptop for work, school, or your business, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to shop. There is a mix of Windows and Mac laptops (some of the best ultrabooks) on sale just in time for school, early holiday shopping, or just because you want to upgrade.

The best laptops prioritize battery life and performance. But beyond that, there are several form factors, from standard clamshells to convertible 2-in-1s and detachable tablets and keyboards.



Here are some of the best deals we've found so far this Prime Day:

Save 36% ($500) Microsoft Surface Pro (13-inch): was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at Amazon The Surface Pro with an OLED display and Snapdragon X Elite, along with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is at a good price, but you'll still have to buy a mouse and keyboard. Read more ▼

Save $200 Apple MacBook Pro, 14-inch, M4: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon The MacBook Pro with the base M4 chip adds a fan for better sustained performance. You also get a 512GB SSD, a far superior mini LED display, and far more ports than the MacBook Air. Read more ▼

We're happy to see that most of these deals have 16GB of RAM (with the exception of the MacBook Air from 2020). These days, that's the ground floor for a modern computer. If you go shopping for other laptops, at least keep that one spec in mind.



Several of these laptops are being pushed as AI machines — Copilot+ PCs on Windows or Apple Intelligence on Macs — but as of this writing, that's not a primary concern for most people, so don't worry too much about the marketing.



Long battery life, a clear display, a comfortable keyboard, and strong performance are key. Make sure the laptop you want has enough ports for all of your accessories, too.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.