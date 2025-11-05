Just $109 nets you a 1000W power supply from ASRock, knocking almost 1/3 off the price — the Steel Legend SL-1000G has plenty of power to throw at the latest and greatest GPUs

Modern high-end gaming PCs can have some incredibly powerful and electricity-draining components in them, with GPUs like Nvidia's RTX 5090 recommending at least a 1000W power supply to handle transient spikes and sustained power draw. Today at Newegg, you can find a great deal on a new 1000W power supply from ASRock that will save you a cool $50. Swap out that old PSU, or prepare for a new build with a modern power supply upgrade.

In a limited-time deal at Newegg, the ASRock Steel Legend SL-1000G is discounted to just $109 from its original $159 list price. According to the Newegg website, there are fewer than 24 hours to claim this deal, so act fast if you're at all interested in this deal.

The ASRock Steel Legend SL-1000G is an 80-Plus Gold and Cybenetics Titanium-certified power supply using components such as 100% Japanese capacitors. It's a fairly new release and therefore comes with the 12V-2x6 connectors (a dual color design), two of them. The PSU is ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 ready for all the latest hardware components. The Steel Legend SL-1000G features a fully modular cable design, intelligent fan control, a built-in 5V boost function, and a lengthy 10-year warranty.

We had the chance to review the ASRock Steel Legend SL-1000G 1000W power supply and gave it a 3.5 stars out of 5 rating. We really liked the remarkable 10-year warranty and build quality of the PSU, with the test unit having exceptional efficiency for its class, tight voltage regulation, and full protection features. Our concerns with this PSU were the noise levels under heavy stress, moderate ripple levels, some signs of thermal stress, and generally a lack of standout features. But, at this price point, it's an exceptional value for a high-wattage power supply with these features.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Main Output Load (Watts) 201.97 W Row 0 - Cell 2 503.27 W Row 0 - Cell 4 753.53 W Row 0 - Cell 6 1001.61 W Row 0 - Cell 8 Load (Percent) 20.2% Row 1 - Cell 2 50.33% Row 1 - Cell 4 75.35% Row 1 - Cell 6 100.16% Row 1 - Cell 8 Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts 3.3 V 1.85 3.38 4.61 3.37 6.92 3.36 9.23 3.36 5 V 1.85 5.05 4.61 5.05 6.92 5.04 9.23 5.03 12 V 15.39 12.11 38.48 12.07 57.71 12.05 76.95 12.01

Swipe to scroll horizontally Line Regulation (20% to 100% load) Voltage Ripple (mV) Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 20% Load 50% Load 75% Load 100% Load CL1 12V CL2 3.3V + 5V 3.3V 0.4% 10 12 14 18 14 18 5V 0.4% 12 12 16 20 16 18 12V 0.8% 18 28 32 54 50 24

The ASRock Steel Legend SL-1000G demonstrated strong electrical performance in terms of voltage regulation and filtering. Voltage regulation was tight across all rails, with deviations of 0.8% on the 12V rail and 0.4% on both the 5V and 3.3V rails, indicating stable output under varying loads. Ripple suppression was effective, with the 12V rail exhibiting a maximum ripple of 54 mV, the 5V rail 20 mV, and the 3.3V rail 18 mV.