These must-have accessories helped me power through my overseas trip to IFA 2025

I recently took a trip overseas to Germany for IFA 2025, which meant I had to bring some essential gear to keep my devices charged while on the go. These devices ranged from a multi-outlet USB-C wall adapter to a portable 25,000 mAh battery to a thin MagSafe battery for my iPhone to a Euro plug converter for keeping my devices charged in my hotel room in Berlin.

Ugreen 65-watt Retractable USB-C Power Block

I actually picked up both 45-watt and 65-watt Ugreen retractable USB-C power blocks during the last Amazon Prime Day event in July. I took the 65-watt version with me on my trip due to its higher power output.

When using it to charge a single device, the retractable USB-C cable can deliver up to 60 watts. The USB-C port tops out at 60 watts, while the USB-A port doles out 22.5 watts. If you're charging two devices at once, either the retractable USB-C cable or the USB-C port can deliver a maximum of 45 watts, with the other topping out at 25 watts.

While in my hotel room, I used the Ugreen adapter to supply power to my 3-in-1 travel MagSafe charger via the retractable USB-C cable and to charge my MacBook Air with the USB-C port. Even with my MacBook Air, iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro charging all at once, the adapter was just barely warm to the touch. The thermal performance is likely due to the Gallium Nitride (GaN) power transistors, which help improve efficiency and thus reduce heat output.

The 65-watt Green USB-C Power Bank is currently on sale for $37.99. If you can get by with the lower-output 45-watt version , it sells for $28.99.

Anker 737 Power Bank

My Anker 737 is my go-to power source when flying, and I've had it for nearly two years at this point. The power bank features a 24,000 mAh internal battery that has enough juice to charge an iPhone 16 Pro from empty to full four times.

The Anker 737 has two USB-C ports, each of which can deliver up to 140 watts if just one device is attached. There's also a USB-A port that tops out at 18 watts. When you've fully depleted the power bank, if you have a 140-watt charger on hand, you can get it back to a 100 percent charge in 52 minutes.

One of my favorite features of the power bank is the built-in OLED display, which provides information on the current charge capacity, the estimated time to deplete the battery based on the current output, and the wattage delivered to each port.

While crossing the Atlantic on my NYC to Berlin leg of my trip, I used the Anker 737 to charge my iPhone 16 Pro (not in use) and iPad Pro (as I binge-watched The Pitt). Granted, I could have used the power outlet near the floor, mounted on the seat in front of me. However, since I was in the aisle seat, and the two passengers beside me kept getting up to use the bathroom, which would have required me to keep unplugging to let them pass. With the Anker 737, I just set the battery beside me in my seat. It's also a lot easier than fumbling, trying to find the seat-mounted power outlet in the dark.

The Anker 737 is currently priced at $87.99 , or 20 percent off its MSRP of $109.99.

Baseus MagSafe Portable Charger for iPhone, 10,000mAh 20W Magnetic Power Bank

When on the ground in Berlin, I was in and out of meetings, in and out of Ubers, and walking around the show floor without easy access to power. It's easy to run through my phone's battery when taking tons of pictures, uploading those images to the cloud, and recording interviews for execs.

As a result, I use a Baseus 10,000 mAh 20W MagSafe battery. It magnetically attaches to the back of my phone, doubling its thickness. Despite the added heft, I still have no trouble fitting it in my front pants pocket. It has enough capacity to provide a 0-100 percent charge (and a bit more) on my iPhone 16 Pro. The battery pack recharges via its USB-C port. You can also recharge your phone or another device via the USB-C port at up to 20 watts if you don't want to bother with the MagSafe function.

I bought my Baseus MagSafe battery charger on clearance from Woot.com for $18.99 . However, a newer, 22.5-watt version of the device is currently available from Amazon for $26.99 .

VINTAR International Power Plug Adapter

All of my U.S. plugs are useless in Europe without a travel plug adapter. I previously bought a VINTAR 2-pack of Euro travel adapters for a family vacation to Greece last year, and took one along for my trip to Berlin.

The plug is quite versatile, offering two U.S.-style outlets, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port for your devices. The plug is sturdy and doesn't feature moving parts, making it less susceptible to breaking from continual use and being tossed in my carry-on bag.