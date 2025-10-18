Power bricks and wall warts for EU market must include detachable USB-C cables by 2028 — New legislation also adds power rating labels for cables

The standardization of USB-C on phones and tablets received a big push by the EU's 2024 mandate, which also includes a similar provision for laptops come 2026. This time around, the bloc is aiming for a 2028 standardization of power bricks and wall warts on USB-C with detachable cables for a good chunk of consumer electronics, including gaming consoles, monitors, routers, wireless chargers, set-top boxes, and even Ethernet PoE injectors.

The new EU legislation targets power units of all types, referring to them as External Power Supplies (EPS). The primary goals are interoperability and sustainability, allowing buyers to use one EPS and/or cable for multiple devices, as is already the case for phones and tablets. The refreshed laws apply to power supplies of up to 240 W, requiring them to include at least one USB-C port and have a detachable cable. Naturally, the power delivery comes by way of the USB-PD standard.

The legislation also forces manufacturers to display power ratings on the EPS itself, the charging port, and even the cables themselves. The rated wattage must be for continuous charging without voltage drops, presumably to prevent inflated, unrealistic figures. A new "Common Charger" logo should make it easy for users to identify compliant chargers.

On the efficiency front, the laws say that EPS units capable of pushing more than 10 W (nearly all of them) must have minimum efficiency requirements at 10% rated load, and "more stringent" average and no-load efficiency requirements. Likewise, wireless charging pads must have lower idle power consumption, and their power supply circuit should be external so that it's replaceable and/or reusable.

Interestingly, the technical requirements also include a level of mandatory surge protection, as wall-warts for routers and Wi-Fi APs tend to include such measures. Some categories of devices are excluded from these requirements, namely, but not limited to, UPS units, medical devices, certain toys, electric scooters and bikes, emergency lighting control gear, and devices for use in wet conditions.

The law also notes that stand-alone EPS (such as third-party chargers) are covered, as well as manufacturer-supplied units. It's perhaps worth noting that, contrary to popular belief, the EU does not prevent manufacturers from bundling a power supply or charger with a device (looking at you, Apple, Google, & Co).

Besides the practical benefits to consumers, the EU expects these measures to save 1,070 TWh per year by 2030, as it estimates that 400 million ESDs are sold with devices every year. Ironically, these new laws arguably do a better job of standardizing USB-C power delivery than the USB-IF standards body and its alphabet soup.