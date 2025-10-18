Power bricks and wall warts for EU market must include detachable USB-C cables by 2028 — New legislation also adds power rating labels for cables

The standardization of USB-C on phones and tablets received a big push by the EU's 2024 mandate, which also includes a similar provision for laptops come 2026. This time around, the bloc is aiming for a 2028 standardization of power bricks and wall warts on USB-C with detachable cables for a good chunk of consumer electronics, including gaming consoles, monitors, routers, wireless chargers, set-top boxes, and even Ethernet PoE injectors.

The new EU legislation targets power units of all types, referring to them as External Power Supplies (EPS). The primary goals are interoperability and sustainability, allowing buyers to use one EPS and/or cable for multiple devices, as is already the case for phones and tablets. The refreshed laws apply to power supplies of up to 240 W, requiring them to include at least one USB-C port and have a detachable cable. Naturally, the power delivery comes by way of the USB-PD standard.

