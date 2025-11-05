Custom Intel motherboards with a whopping 36 USB ports spotted online — extravagant connectivity offering fuels bot farm speculation

Customized Intel LGA 1151 motherboard with 36 USB ports
(Image credit: u/Zestyclose-Salad-290 on Reddit)

There are a few things in life that no mortal can ever have enough of: cheese, storage, and perhaps, USB ports. Too long have we suffered through manufacturers' reluctance to give us what we really want, and the dream becomes particularly painful when you realize it's actually feasible. In a somewhat bizarre (exciting, really) video shared on the r/pcmasterrace subreddit, a user has shown off a bunch of old-looking motherboards, all rocking a comically large number of USB ports — 36, to be specific.

customized motherboard with multiple USB ports from r/pcmasterrace

Asus H370 Mining Master

(Image credit: Asus)

Digging a little deeper, the socket appears to be Intel's LGA 1151 from the iconic Skylake/Kaby Lake era — arguably Intel's final heyday before slowly giving up the crown to AMD. The motherboard itself doesn't have any brand markings, implying it's an OEM product. We can also see two RAM sticks and a stock cooler on most of the boards, and despite the grid of USB controllers next to the ports, there's still ample space for a GPU.

Realistically speaking, to fill out the entirety of these ports, you'll need to connect every peripheral and accessory known to mankind. We're taking keyboard, mouse, headset, controller, mic, speakers, Bluetooth dongle, external storage, webcam, drawing tablet, a phone, USB dock (yeah), and a Stream Deck. Or you could just recreate a classic and use all the ports' power to cook some delicious food:

Comment from r/pcmasterrace

