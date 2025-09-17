$320 camera lens buyers hit with $2,000 delivery fee in tariffs fight — some sellers implement exorbitant shipping costs to dissuade US customers

Imagine paying over $1,000 in charges for a $640 item.

Shipping containers
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump ended the de minimis exemption for goods coming from China and Hong Kong in May 2025, with imports from the rest of the world following suit at the end of July 2025. This means that products entering the U.S. are now subject to customs duties and import taxes, even if their value is less than $800. This change most heavily affected online shoppers, especially those who are used to purchasing cheap goods from abroad. This has caused some retailers to take extreme 'countermeasures,' often to dissuade Americans from purchasing their products.

Some sellers, particularly on eBay, have resorted to charging exorbitant shipping fees to deter Americans from purchasing their items. 404 Media reports seeing several listings of lightweight items from across the globe with high delivery costs.

For example, there’s a camera lens from Japan priced at around $320, which only costs $29 to ship globally — except for the U.S., which has a $2,000 delivery fee. Other sellers charge more than $500 to ship their items to the U.S., far more expensive than the actual price of the product. According to the report, this is much easier than taking down hundreds of listings and excluding the U.S. from them. There’s also the issue that some American buyers might not understand how tariffs work, and leave negative feedback on the seller, affecting their profile on the platform.

According to the Wall Street Journal, one customer bought a $77 shirt from a Swedish brand and was charged an extra $42.35 on top of the $30 shipping fee. Another person bought $640 worth of oven replacement parts from Canada and was surprised by a $1,196.12 “government charges” bill and a brokerage fee of $128.17. These tariffs and import taxes heavily affect tech goods, especially as many of them are manufactured outside of the U.S. Tom’s Hardware staff are also encountering a similar problem, though not to these extremes, even when dealing with review samples.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • S58_is_the_goat
    Now you yanks will know the feeling of getting gouged by ups fees 😂
    Reply
  • mangaTom
    I was wondering before why Americans we're able to buy a lot of things, let's say from Aliexpress, without complaining about import taxes. Now they can finally experience what it feels what others have to go through when buying imported goods.:D
    Reply
  • chaos215bar2
    This is just straight up shipping fraud, unless some shipping company is actually charging $2000. There's nothing new about it. Shady sellers have been doing this for years. Tariffs are just a new excuse.

    If a seller doesn't want to ship to the US, Ebay lets them disable listings per-country. If they're listing with $2000 shipping instead, then they're hoping to get someone to actually pay it, not trying to dissuade buyers.
    Reply
  • chaos215bar2
    mangaTom said:
    I was wondering before why Americans we're able to buy a lot of things, let's say from Aliexpress, without complaining about import taxes. Now they can finally experience what it feels what others have to go through when buying imported goods.:D
    This is a misunderstanding of US tax structure.

    Americans already were and still are largely legally required to pay sales tax on imports. That's just a state level tax, and states haven't been very good about enforcing collection. The new federal taxes are added on top of that.
    Reply
  • King_V
    chaos215bar2 said:
    This is just straight up shipping fraud, unless some shipping company is actually charging $2000. There's nothing new about it. Shady sellers have been doing this for years. Tariffs are just a new excuse.

    If a seller doesn't want to ship to the US, Ebay lets them disable listings per-country. If they're listing with $2000 shipping instead, then they're hoping to get someone to actually pay it, not trying to dissuade buyers.
    I'm not sure how this is fraud. This is the cost that the seller incurs when shipping to the US. This cost is passed on to the customer. Or are you insisting that the seller to eat the tariff cost?
    Reply
  • magbarn
    I bought a used Omega from Japan and had to pay over $500+ in tariff fees in order to get UPS to deliver it to me. I've bought more expensive watches in the past and only had to pay a tenth of that. Tariffs are being paid directly by the consumer.
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    surprisedpikachuface.jpg

    Regards.
    Reply
  • thisisaname
    magbarn said:
    I bought a used Omega from Japan and had to pay over $500+ in tariff fees in order to get UPS to deliver it to me. I've bought more expensive watches in the past and only had to pay a tenth of that. Tariffs are being paid directly by the consumer.
    Tariff are paid by the importer, if you buy from abroad you are the importer.
    Reply
  • magbarn
    thisisaname said:
    Tariff are paid by the importer, if you buy from abroad you are the importer.
    Either way someone is paying for it and ends up being us, the consumer, at the end. The CEO's/stockholders aren't going to take it in the chin for free.
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    chaos215bar2 said:
    This is just straight up shipping fraud, unless some shipping company is actually charging $2000. There's nothing new about it. Shady sellers have been doing this for years. Tariffs are just a new excuse.

    If a seller doesn't want to ship to the US, Ebay lets them disable listings per-country. If they're listing with $2000 shipping instead, then they're hoping to get someone to actually pay it, not trying to dissuade buyers.
    When the ridiculous shipping fees are well publicized, then I don't see that as fraud. That reads to me like "I don't want to deal with shipping to your country, but I will if you pay me this higher amount." In other words, it's a sort of penalty rate or "make it worth my time" fee. Ridiculous? Sure. Fraud? No, I don't think so.

    My big concern with the tariffs and ending of exemptions is that these things are on-again, off-again, on-again without any sort of organized phase-in ramp-up.
    Reply