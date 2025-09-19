Asus gives us the PCIe finger — teases new concept that boosts motherboard GPU slot power to 250W

News
By published

This could be a cheaper way for Asus to make cableless graphics cards in the future.

Asus Tuf Gaming Z790-BTF
(Image credit: Asus)

Since PCIe's inception in the early 2000s, the high-speed connectivity standard has been limited to 75 watts of peak power from the physical slot. This is enough to power some entry-level graphics cards from the physical slot alone, but most graphics cards require auxiliary power to get enough juice. However, Asus wants to change that — IT Home reports that the GPU maker has teased a new concept design allowing the PCIe slot to deliver a whopping 250 watts of power output through modifications to the PCIe front finger.

The concept reportedly takes advantage of the unused part of the front PCIe finger to triple power output. The five 12V lines attached to the PCIe finger are "merged", with each line featuring enhanced width and thickness as well as more conductive materials to boost the slot's current-carrying capacity.

See more GPUs News
Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    250 watts is not a lot of power in an era where most high-performance GPUs consume more than 350 watts


    ahh yes don't worry molten lava is only 700 to 1,200 °C (1,300 to 2,200 °F) which isnt very hot when the surface of the Earths core is around 5,430 °C (9,800 °F)....

    something isnt magically "not a lot" simply becasue you compare it to something else.
    It just isn't a lot COMPARED to that thing. its still a lot by itself.

    you can work it both ways for comparison.

    "250 watts is INSANELY high when an ssd uses 2-25watts"
    Reply
  • User of Computers
    hotaru251 said:
    ahh yes don't worry molten lava is only 700 to 1,200 °C (1,300 to 2,200 °F) which isnt very hot when the surface of the Earths core is around 5,430 °C (9,800 °F)....

    something isnt magically "not a lot" simply becasue you compare it to something else.
    It just isn't a lot COMPARED to that thing. its still a lot by itself.

    you can work it both ways for comparison.

    "250 watts is INSANELY high when an ssd uses 2-25watts"
    yes, however the pcie slot already does 75W off the 24pin, not to mention 4-5 fans, and other power hungry components.
    Reply