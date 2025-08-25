ASRock's $40 16-pin power cable has overheating protection designed to prevent meltdowns — company claims a 90-degree design ensures worry-free installation

The 16-pin (12VHPWR) power connector melting on some of the best graphics cards has caused headaches for consumers and graphics card vendors. The latter have resorted to adding extra mechanisms to their products for protection, such as ASRock's latest 12V-2x6 power cable (CB-12V2X6L600W), which features overheating protection.

The ASRock 12V-2x6 power cable, rated for 105 degrees Celsius, aims to attack the 16-pin power connector meltdowns from all angles. What really sets the ASRock 12V-2x6 power cable apart from the competition is the overheating protection. The company has implemented a tiny NTC (Negative Temperature Coefficient) sensor on the power connector that goes to the graphics card. It essentially monitors the temperature and sends the signal to the power supply.

While the ASRock 12V-2x6 power cable is compliant with both ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, it's only compatible with ASRock's Taichi or Phantom Gaming power supplies. This makes sense because not all power supplies have the same features as ASRock's offering. The only requirement is that the power supply must have a minimum capacity of 750W. The 600W-rated cable, which is 27.6 inches (700 mm) long, utilizes 16 AWG wires and HCS (High-Current System) terminals, which are plastic compliant with the 94V-0 certification.

If you've never heard of the UL 94 standard, it's essentially a plastics flammability criterion established by Underwriters Laboratories (UL). The organization develops standards based on how plastics react to flames, such as the time it takes to ignite or extinguish. The V-0 rating is basically the highest level of resistance when it comes to vertical burning. It means that the burning stops within 10 seconds on the vertical part with drops of plastic that do not cause inflammation. In other words, if the power connector on the ASRock 12V-2x6 power cable catches fire, it won't consistently burn until only ash is left.

The ASRock 12V-2x6 power cable also addresses past issues with the problematic 16-pin power connector. For example, it has a 90-degree connector on the graphics card side. The design ensures that you don't have to worry about bending the power cable at a specific radius or distance. Furthermore, it also facilitates easier cable management.

You may also notice that the power connectors on the 12V-2x6 power cable are colored in bright green. The color choice extends far beyond aesthetic purposes. The colored power connectors indicate whether you've correctly connected them to your power supply and graphics card. Many graphics card and power supply manufacturers, such as MSI, have adopted this simple countermeasure to prevent user error. However, we've seen that it's not fail-proof, as there have been reports of colored connectors still melting.

As a bonus, ASRock includes four different stickers that you can place on the 12V-2x6 power connector, which connects to the graphics card. These stickers correspond to the company's ASRock, Taichi, Phantom Gaming, and Steel Legend branding.

You can buy the ASRock 12V-2x6 power cable on Newegg for $39.99. If you own a compatible power supply and a graphics card with the 16-pin power connector that's known to cause problems, it's a reasonable investment. If not, there are always alternatives, such as the Thermal Grizzly WireView or WireView Pro, which sell for $55.99 or $198.98, respectively. It's more expensive, but you do get some extra luxuries, like a nice OLED display and audible warnings if the temperature or current is out of specification.

