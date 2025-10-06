ASRock Challenger RX 9070 16GB drops to $549 – get more VRAM than an RTX 5070 for the same amount of green
Get a high-performing mid-range GPU with 16GB of VRAM for just $540
VRAM is one of the most important factors when choosing a graphics card, and ASRock's latest RX 9070 16 GB Challenger graphics card has plenty of it. The RDNA 4 GPU is $50 off its normal price at Newegg, making it as cheap as the more affordable RTX 5070 graphics cards on the market. Best of all, the RX 9070 has more VRAM than the RTX 5070 (12GB), making this deal quite enticing if you are in the market for a graphics card in this price range.
The Challenger version is technically ASRock's cheapest 9070 offering, but it doesn't skimp on much, boasting a beefy triple-fan cooling system, with a nickel-plated copper base, Japanese capacitors, and a 2-ounce copper PCB.
The ASRock Challenger RX 9070 16GB is $50 off, featuring competitive 1080p and 1440p gaming performance with its 4,096 shader cores and 16GB of VRAM.
The RX 9070 16GB is AMD's latest mid-range GPU, based on the RDNA 4 architecture. The GPU can provide a competent gaming experience at 1080p or 1440p, thanks to its 4,096 shader cores, 2.97GHz boost clock, 64 MB of L2 cache, and 16GB of VRAM wired to a 256-bit interface.
In our benchmarks, the RX 9070 16GB often outperforms the RTX 5070, particularly in rasterization benchmarks. For example, at 4K native resolution, the RX 9070 beats the RTX 5070 by 11% in our 16-game rasterization-only geomean.
The extra 4GB of VRAM further helps the RX 9070 in memory-bound titles. Games are getting more and more demanding, and while 12GB of VRAM can generally get you by in most games, we are starting to see that amount being a limiting factor when pushing ultra settings. 16GB gives you more memory overhead, and is a capacity that is capable of enabling modern high-performance GPUs to run any game today at maximum settings at 4K resolution.
If you want a more in-depth comparison, check out our RTX 5070 vs RX 9070 face-off.
At $549, the ASRock Challenger RX 9070 16GB is an excellent deal in a market where GPU sales don't often exceed 5% of the GPU's value. With the discount, the RDNA 4 GPU is priced as low as Nvidia's cheapest RTX 5070 12GB partner models on sale today.
Except for MS Flight Simulator 2024 I see no reason to recommend the 9070 over the 5070, even with less RAM.
The 5070 has less ram.
AMD has better drivers. Loads better drivers.
And what features? FSR4 is very competitive with DLSS now... AMD has Frame gen as well.
The 9070 is very appealing against the 5070.
I would choose the 9070 over the 5070 any day. I don't have a use of Nvidia specific features. With the 9070 I get more vram, and don't need to mess with the melty connector. I know it probably isn't melting on these cards, but I still wouldn't want to use it. It's a terrible design that I do not trust.
6.7% slower at 1080 medium
2.9% slower at 1080 ultra
7% slower at 1440 ultra
11% slower at 4k ultra
But, even looking at the graphs in this sale article rather than the hierarchy chart, I'm failing to see your logic.
Except for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, I see no reason to recommend the 5070 over the 9070, and VRAM is not even in question.
If you play unoptimized slop like Borderlands 4, you could be using a $2k+ card for 1080p, and still possibly struggle at max settings. :rofl:
Seems like RDNA5 is coming 2027, so there's a whole year where AMD will need to use pricing or some kind of RDNA4 refresh to respond.
The main killer feature Nvidia has going for it is AI software support right now and with only 12GB of VRAM, the 5070 isn't all that appealing here.
20 game geomean 2560x1440: 6.2% faster 9070 (85 vs 80)
20 game geomean 4K: Sub 60fps both.
Both are 1920x1080 90hz / 2560x1440 75hz cards, hence same effective performance
RTX Dynamic Vibrance and other filters that dramatically improve the visual fidelity of games, especially older games. NVEnc for hardware assisted H.264/265 video encoding, among others.
Not a factor with these cards due to low power draw (sub-250w), likely sub-200w from the cable itself.
See above.
Technically that's not true: The PNY RTX 5070 OC is $7 cheaper at Best Buy and other places, at $542.99, after a 1.3% discount. I have this card and can attest it overclocks decently well as well, +122/+200 GPU/VRAM, and is very quiet under load, even while receiving sub-par airflow (vertical mounted against tempered glass side panel).
https://www.bestbuy.com/product/pny-geforce-rtx-5070-12gb-oc-gddr7-pci-express-5-0-graphics-card-with-triple-fan-black/JXF2C4642R