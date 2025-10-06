ASRock Challenger RX 9070 16GB drops to $549 – get more VRAM than an RTX 5070 for the same amount of green

VRAM is one of the most important factors when choosing a graphics card, and ASRock's latest RX 9070 16 GB Challenger graphics card has plenty of it. The RDNA 4 GPU is $50 off its normal price at Newegg, making it as cheap as the more affordable RTX 5070 graphics cards on the market. Best of all, the RX 9070 has more VRAM than the RTX 5070 (12GB), making this deal quite enticing if you are in the market for a graphics card in this price range.

The Challenger version is technically ASRock's cheapest 9070 offering, but it doesn't skimp on much, boasting a beefy triple-fan cooling system, with a nickel-plated copper base, Japanese capacitors, and a 2-ounce copper PCB.

The RX 9070 16GB is AMD's latest mid-range GPU, based on the RDNA 4 architecture. The GPU can provide a competent gaming experience at 1080p or 1440p, thanks to its 4,096 shader cores, 2.97GHz boost clock, 64 MB of L2 cache, and 16GB of VRAM wired to a 256-bit interface.

In our benchmarks, the RX 9070 16GB often outperforms the RTX 5070, particularly in rasterization benchmarks. For example, at 4K native resolution, the RX 9070 beats the RTX 5070 by 11% in our 16-game rasterization-only geomean.

The extra 4GB of VRAM further helps the RX 9070 in memory-bound titles. Games are getting more and more demanding, and while 12GB of VRAM can generally get you by in most games, we are starting to see that amount being a limiting factor when pushing ultra settings. 16GB gives you more memory overhead, and is a capacity that is capable of enabling modern high-performance GPUs to run any game today at maximum settings at 4K resolution.

At $549, the ASRock Challenger RX 9070 16GB is an excellent deal in a market where GPU sales don't often exceed 5% of the GPU's value. With the discount, the RDNA 4 GPU is priced as low as Nvidia's cheapest RTX 5070 12GB partner models on sale today.

