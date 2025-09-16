Corsair launches gargantuan 3,000W power supply for $599.99 — comes with four native 12V‑2x6 600W GPU cables

Corsair has introduced the brand's first power supply exceeding 1,600W. The latest WS3000, featuring a capacity of 3,000W and 80 Plus Platinum-certified, is engineered to support systems and workstations equipped with multi-GPU configurations.

With dimensions measuring 6.9 x 5.9 x 3.4 inches (175 x 150 x 86 mm), the WS3000 constitutes a standard ATX 3.1 power supply that adheres to the PCIe 5.1 specification. Its length of 6.9 inches positions the WS3000 as potentially one of the most compact 3,000W power supplies available, facilitating installation within even conventional ATX cases. Like many contemporary high-end units, the WS3000 is equipped with a modular design, thus simplifying cable management.

The WS3000 boasts a power capacity of 3,000W and features a single-rail design. This configuration indicates that the power supply provides up to 250A on the +12V rail. It is essential to note that the WS3000 is designed for 220-240V operation; therefore, it is imperative to ensure that your residence is wired for 240V and has a circuit that complies with the specifications. Consequently, the WS3000 employs a C19 power cable, which has a physically larger connector and is rated for a higher current (16A compared to 10A), as opposed to the standard C13 power cable used with typical power supplies.

The WS3000 is not the first or only Corsair power supply to utilize the C19 power cable. Numerous high-capacity units from the brand, such as the HX1500i and AX1600i, have already employed the C19 power cable.

The WS3000 leverages a 140mm double-ball-bearing fan for active cooling. However, it does not have the Zero RPM mode found in consumer models. This is because Corsair considers noise reduction a lower priority for the WS3000's use case. Additionally, it does not support iCUE, so you won't be able to monitor or control the WS3000 through Corsair's software.

Designed to support multi-GPU configurations, the WS3000 is equipped with four native 12V-2x6 power cables, specifically designed for contemporary graphics cards that utilize the 12VHPWR power connector. Furthermore, the power supply provides four dual 8-pin PCIe power cables, totaling eight 8-pin PCIe power connectors. Additionally, it includes two 8-pin EPS power connectors intended for high-end or workstation motherboards with power-hungry processors.

Corsair backs the WS3000 (CP-9020312-NA) with a limited ten-year warranty. The power supply has an MSRP of $599.99; however, we've seen it listed at Central Computer, a U.S. retailer, for $549.99, so it's possible to acquire the power supply for below MSRP.

