Corsair launches gargantuan 3,000W power supply for $599.99 — comes with four native 12V‑2x6 600W GPU cables

News
By published

Enough power to feed four GPUs and more...

Corsair WS3000
(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair has introduced the brand's first power supply exceeding 1,600W. The latest WS3000, featuring a capacity of 3,000W and 80 Plus Platinum-certified, is engineered to support systems and workstations equipped with multi-GPU configurations.

With dimensions measuring 6.9 x 5.9 x 3.4 inches (175 x 150 x 86 mm), the WS3000 constitutes a standard ATX 3.1 power supply that adheres to the PCIe 5.1 specification. Its length of 6.9 inches positions the WS3000 as potentially one of the most compact 3,000W power supplies available, facilitating installation within even conventional ATX cases. Like many contemporary high-end units, the WS3000 is equipped with a modular design, thus simplifying cable management.

Corsair WS3000
(Image credit: Corsair)

The WS3000 leverages a 140mm double-ball-bearing fan for active cooling. However, it does not have the Zero RPM mode found in consumer models. This is because Corsair considers noise reduction a lower priority for the WS3000's use case. Additionally, it does not support iCUE, so you won't be able to monitor or control the WS3000 through Corsair's software.

Designed to support multi-GPU configurations, the WS3000 is equipped with four native 12V-2x6 power cables, specifically designed for contemporary graphics cards that utilize the 12VHPWR power connector. Furthermore, the power supply provides four dual 8-pin PCIe power cables, totaling eight 8-pin PCIe power connectors. Additionally, it includes two 8-pin EPS power connectors intended for high-end or workstation motherboards with power-hungry processors.

Corsair backs the WS3000 (CP-9020312-NA) with a limited ten-year warranty. The power supply has an MSRP of $599.99; however, we've seen it listed at Central Computer, a U.S. retailer, for $549.99, so it's possible to acquire the power supply for below MSRP.

Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

  • NightHawkRMX
    This costs more than my entire PC. One could only dream of owning something this fancy
  • FunSurfer
    RTX 6090 Ti ready.
  • Stomx
    Time for the entire PC industry to move from 12V to 24, 36 or even 48V. For 12V game is over
